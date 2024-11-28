Summarize Simplifying... In short Kane Williamson, New Zealand's cricket star, narrowly missed a century, scoring 93 against England in a recent Test match.

Despite an unexpected dismissal in the final session, his performance, including his 36th Test half-century, helped push New Zealand past 220.

This was Williamson's first dismissal in the 90s since 2018, with his last Test century scored in February 2024 against South Africa. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Williamson scored 93 against England on Day 1

1st Test: Kane Williamson misses century, slams 93 against England

By Parth Dhall 10:54 am Nov 28, 202410:54 am

What's the story Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson narrowly missed out on his 33rd century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England being played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Williamson returned to international cricket after missing the India series due to injury. The Kiwi batter straightaway made a mark with a 197-ball 93 on the opening day against England.

Game strategy

Williamson's impressive performance despite early setback

Williamson walked out at his usual number three position after Devon Conway's early exit. NZ were earlier invited to bat. He soon found his groove and stitched a solid partnership with captain Tom Latham. While the likes of Latham, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell couldn't make the most of their starts, Williamson remained unfazed. His masterful navigation of the field was a treat to watch.

Stats

36th Test fifty for Williamson

Williamson's 93 off 197 balls took New Zealand past 220. He struck 10 fours in his knock. The Kiwi batter completed his 36th half-century in Test cricket. He now has 8,974 runs from 103 Test matches at an average of 54.71 in the format. This was his 20th Test half-century in home conditions. Notably, Williamson is playing his 50th Test at home.

Dismissal

Williamson's unexpected dismissal in final session

Williamson looked set to score his 20th Test century on home soil in the final session. However, in a shocking turn of events, he was dismissed after hitting on to the point fielder off Gus Atkinson in the 61st over. Notably, this was his first dismissal in the 90s since 2018. Williamson last scored a Test century in February 2024 against South Africa in Hamilton.