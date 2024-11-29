Summarize Simplifying... In short In his 150th Test, England's Joe Root joined the undesirable list of batters with the most ducks in the World Test Championship, surpassing Kohli and Smith.

Despite a shaky start for England, a strong partnership between Ollie Pope and Harry Brook helped steady the game.

Root, who holds the record for England's highest run-scorer in Tests, has had a remarkable career with 12,754 runs, 35 centuries, and 64 half-centuries.

Root was dismissed for a four-ball duck against New Zealand

Joe Root records duck in 150th Test, enters this list

By Parth Dhall 11:18 am Nov 29, 202411:18 am

What's the story England's star cricketer Joe Root attained an unwanted record in the ongoing 1st Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Playing his 150th Test, Root was recorded a four-ball duck after getting dismissed by New Zealand's Nathan Smith. This was Root's 13th duck in the longest format and eighth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). He surpassed Virat Kohli and Steven Smith in terms of WTC ducks.

Unwanted record

Root surpasses Kohli and Smith on unwanted WTC list

Root's dismissal has now put him on top of the unwanted list of batters with most ducks in the WTC. He has now overtaken Kohli and Smith, both of whom have seven ducks to their names. This adds to Root's woes, who has only been able to score 90 runs in five Test innings since his double-century against Pakistan in Multan.

Information

Root joins Ponting, Waugh

It is worth noting that Australia's batters Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting are the only batters other than Root to have recorded ducks in their 150th Tests. Notably, Root became only the fourth player to get 150 Test caps for England.

Match summary

England off to shaky start

In Christchurch, debutant seamer Nathan Smith got off to a dream start, sending Jacob Bethell and Root back in the same over. This left the visitors reeling at 45/3, with Zak Crawley departing early. Things got worse with Ben Duckett's wicket, leaving England at 71/4. However, a resolute century stand between Ollie Pope and Harry Brook steadied the ship.

Career

A look at Root's illustrious career

Root, who is featuring in his 150th Test, has racked up 12,754 runs at an average of 50.81. He owns 35 centuries and 64 half-centuries in England whites. No other active player owns even 33 Test hundreds. He is also England's highest run-scorer in Tests, having gone past Alastair Cook (12,472) earlier this year. Root, who has six double-tons in the format, is overall the fifth-highest run-scorer in Tests.