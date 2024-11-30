Summarize Simplifying... In short In Christchurch Test cricket, visiting batters have made impressive scores over 150.

England's Brook scored a swift century, helping his team recover from a shaky start to finish at 490.

Australian Joe Burns and Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne also made notable contributions in 2016 and 2014 respectively, with Burns leading Australia to victory and Karunaratne's valiant effort unable to prevent a Sri Lankan defeat.

Brook scored 171 at the Hagley Oval (Image source: X/@ICC)

These visiting batters own 150-plus scores in Christchurch (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:53 pm Nov 30, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Harry Brook etched his name in the history books with a phenomenal 171 in the first Test against New Zealand. The England batting sensation achieved the milestone at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, where he now owns the record for the highest individual Test score by a visiting batter. Here we look at visiting batters with 150-plus scores at the venue in Test cricket.

Harry Brook - 171 in 2024

Rescuing England from an early collapse, Brook reached his century off just 123 balls. He stitched a 151-run partnership with Ollie Pope (77) before joining hands with Ben Stokes (80). Owing to his brilliance, England, who were 71/4 at one stage, finished at 499/10. Brook's 171 also sees him sit fifth on the list of the highest individual scores at Hagley Oval, as per ESPNcricinfo. He smoked 15 fours and three sixes en route to his 197-ball stay.

Joe Burns - 170 in 2016

Australian opener Joe Burns put up a solid show in the 2016 Christchurch Test. He brilliantly negotiated the new ball and kept the scorecard ticking. Burns stitched a 289-run stand with fellow centurion Steve Smith as the Aussies finished at 505/10 in response to NZ's score of 370/10. The former was unfortunate to miss out on a double-ton, having been dismissed for 170 off 321 balls (20 fours). However, his brilliance powered Australia to a seven-wicket triumph.

Dimuth Karunaratne - 152 in 2014

The first visiting batter with a 150-plus score at this venue was Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne. His ton was a timely one as the Lankans, who got bundled out for 138 in their first outing, were asked to follow on. Karunaratne, who was out for a duck in SL's first innings, played a marathon knock amid tough circumstances and scored 152 off 363 balls (17 fours). His brilliance, however, could not save SL from a defeat.