With their 10th consecutive win this season vs the Bears, the Lions have tied a 90-year-old franchise record

NFL: Presenting Lions' longest winning streaks in the regular season

What's the story The Detroit Lions are making history, matching their franchise record from 1943 with a thrilling 23-20 victory against the Chicago Bears. This win marks their 10th consecutive regular-season triumph, tying the team's longest winning streak. As the Lions continue their remarkable run, let's dive into their most impressive winning streaks over the years, showcasing their grit and determination.

2024 - 10 games (The streak is still active)

The Lions are standing atop the NFC North with an 11-1 record and a 10-game winning streak. Their only loss this season was against the Buccaneers (Week 2). Additionally, the team has managed 89 points in their last three games. Their largest win during the 10-game streak was against Jacksonville (52-6). Meanwhile, the win against the Bears was Detroit's first Thanksgiving win since 1964.

1934 - 10 games (streak breaker vs Green Bay 0-3)

The Lions' 10-game winning streak during the 1943 season was their longest winning streak until the 2024 Lions tied it. The streak was broken when the Lions lost to the Packers (0-3). Notably, the first seven of the 10 wins for the 1934 Lions were shutouts. However, Detroit finished second in the Western Division with a 10-3 record not qualifying for the playoffs.

2010-2011 - 9 games (streak breaker vs San Fransisco 19-25)

The 2010-2011 Lions managed this 9-game streak over two NFL seasons. The 2010 Lions won the last four games of the season while the 2011 Lions continued the streak whilst winning the first five games of the season. However, the 2010 Lions failed to qualify for the playoffs. The streak is tied with the 1953-1954 Lions who managed it in the same fashion.

1953-1954 - 9 games (streak breaker vs San Fransisco 31-37)

The 49ers played spoilsport twice for the Lions ending up as a streak-breaker for the team. The 1953 Lions won the last six games of the season (and also the NFL Championship). Meanwhile, the 1954 Lions continued their winning form with three wins to start the season before losing to the 49ers. However, they finished with a 9-2-1 record but lost the NFL Championship.

Portsmouth Spartans - 1931, eight games (streak breaker vs Giants)

The Portsmouth Spartans won eight straight games during the 1931 season until a 0-14 blowout loss against the New York Giants ended it. The Spartans (now the Detroit Lions) finished the season with an 11-3 record, finishing second in the league one game behind the Green Bay Packers with a 12-2 record.