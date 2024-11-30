Summarize Simplifying... In short Rain disrupted the first day of India's tour game against PM XI, but the teams will now play a 50-over match to practice with the pink ball.

In other news, Australia's Josh Hazlewood is out with an injury, with Scott Boland likely to replace him.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma returns from paternity leave, and India leads the Border Gavaskar Trophy after a solid win in the first Test.

The Manuka Oval is hosting the fixture (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rain washes out Day 1 of India-PM XI tour game

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:28 pm Nov 30, 202402:28 pm

What's the story The first day of Team India's warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI was called off due to relentless rain at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The inclement weather didn't allow any play to take place, disappointing both teams. This fixture is important for India as it is their only practice session ahead of the day/night Test against Australia on December 6 in Adelaide.

Practice session

India's preparation for pink-ball Test

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team hasn't played a pink-ball Test since March 2022. The players and coaches were keenly looking forward to this warm-up match as a chance to get accustomed to the pink ball's behavior under lights. According to ESPNCricinfo, Day 2 will now see a 50-over per side match, giving India an equal opportunity to practice both batting and bowling.

Pre-match meeting

Teams meets Australian Prime Minister

Before the warm-up match, the Indian and PM's XI teams had a traditional meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in parliament. During the interaction, PM Albanese humorously acknowledged Virat Kohli's recent dominance over the Australian team and praised Jasprit Bumrah for his unique bowling style. He also congratulated Kohli on his century in the Perth Test.

Squad changes

Australia hit by Hazlewood's injury

In other news, Australia's pace attack has taken a hit with Josh Hazlewood being ruled out due to a minor left side injury. To make up for the loss, uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been added to the squad. However, it is likely that Scott Boland from the original squad will replace Hazlewood in the playing XI for the second Test.

Series update

Rohit Sharma's return and India's lead

Meanwhile, the warm-up fixture will be Rohit Sharma's first match experience since his paternity leave, having missed the first Test. The game also gives Indian pacers such as Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, a chance to bowl with the pink ball in Australian conditions. Notably, Team India leads the five-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy after a decisive 295-run victory in the first Test in Perth.