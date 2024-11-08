Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills before the trade deadline, and he is already making his presence felt in Buffalo (Image credit: X/@_MLFootball)

Presenting NFL's top five trades of the 2024 deadline

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:27 pm Nov 08, 202406:27 pm

What's the story The 2024 NFL trade deadline saw big moves, including Za'Darius Smith joining the Lions, and in the lead-up, receiver trades sent Davante Adams to the Jets and Amari Cooper to the Bills. Notably, a few of these players are already making waves in their news teams. Let's take a look at the top five most impactful trades that took place in the past weeks.

#1

Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo fans breathed in relief when Amari Cooper was added to the offense, giving Josh Allen a true No. 1 receiver. While Allen thrived without one, this move allowed the offense to align properly, arming the Bills to be better equipped for any kind of playoff challenges. With the Bills, Cooper has 69 yards from five receptions and one TD in two games.

#2

Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings

Robinson's seamless integration into the Vikings' offense after Darrisaw's injury might have saved them their season. Notably, he also earned a game ball for his key role in the win over the Colts. His performance is crucial for the Vikings' season, ensuring their offensive line remains strong. With the Vikings, he has played one game this season.

#3

Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders

The Commanders, atop the NFC East, have a rising star in rookie QB Jayden Daniels. To strengthen their defense, they acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, bolstering their secondary alongside Benjamin St. Juste and Mike Sainristil. Lattimore's addition enhances Washington's playoff chances and helps secure their division lead. However, the Commander have not used Lattimore's services after acquiring him.

#4

Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions

The Lions needed more pass-rush production after losing Aidan Hutchinson. Smith, now joining his third NFC North team, should make an immediate impact with some help. With a top-tier safety duo and aggressive defensive schemes, the Lions' defense becomes more sustainable. However, Smith is yet to play a game for the Lions, and this might happen in their next game vs the Houston Texans.

#5

Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens

Despite a few surprising losses, the Ravens' offense looks nearly unstoppable. Adding Johnson alongside Mark Andrews, and the top rushing duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry gives a strong offense. Meanwhile, Johnson's role will be to help the Ravens reach their full potential. Additionally, in Baltimore, Johnson has recorded seven yards from one reception in two games.