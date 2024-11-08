Summarize Simplifying... In short Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is set to undergo a 31-day training in Potchefstroom, South Africa, a city where he previously clinched a victory.

Amidst coaching changes, the Indian athlete's training is financially backed by the Sports Ministry.

Neeraj Chopra to undergo 31-day training in South Africa

What's the story India's double Olympic medalist and javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will soon head to South Africa for a month-long training program. The off-season regimen is part of his early preparation for next year's competitions. The Sports Ministry will be funding the training stint, which will be held in Potchefstroom.

Financial support

Sports Ministry to fund Chopra's training

The Sports Ministry has confirmed its financial support for Chopra's training in South Africa. The funding will cover the costs of lodging, boarding, and training for both Chopra and his physiotherapist during their stay. Notably, this isn't the first time that Chopra has trained in Potchefstroom. He had previously prepared there ahead of the Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Past success

Chopra's previous victory in Potchefstroom

Chopra has a successful history in Potchefstroom. In January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, he competed in a competition there and won with an impressive throw of 87.86m at the ACNW League Meeting 1 at McArthur Stadium. The victory highlights his familiarity and comfort with training in the South African city.

Health update

Chopra's injury and future plans

Despite battling an adductor muscle niggle this year, which impacted his performance at the Paris Olympics and Diamond League Final, Chopra is hopeful about his health. He has brushed aside fears over his injury and is confident of being fully fit for the new season. "It was an injury-plagued year but injury is fine now, I will be 100% fit for the new season," he said.

Career transition

Coaching changes and future goals

Chopra recently ended his five-year association with German coach Klaus Bartonietz. Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair has said that a new coach for Chopra will likely be appointed before this year ends. Looking ahead, Chopra's primary goal for next year is to defend his World Championships gold in Tokyo and try to cross the 90m mark.