New Google Messages safety feature auto-blurs nude photos

Google has started rolling out a new safety feature in its Messages app for Android . The feature, called Sensitive Content Warnings, automatically detects and blurs nude images before you see or send them. It works entirely on-device with the help of Android System SafetyCore, ensuring that no identifiable data or classified content is sent to Google's servers.

Feature functionality Users can choose to view the image after confirming When a blurred image is detected, users are given several options. They can learn about the potential harm of nude images, block the sender's number, view the image after confirming their choice, or go back to the conversation without opening it. The system also prompts users when they try to send or forward a nude image.

User settings How to enable or disable the feature? The feature is off by default for adults (18+) but can be enabled through Google Messages Settings > Protection & Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings > Warnings in Google Messages. For supervised accounts, the feature can't be disabled without parental control via Family Link. Unsupervised teens aged 13-17 can disable it in their Google Account settings.

Privacy protection Feature was first announced in October last year Google first announced this feature in October 2024 and started rolling it out to beta users in April. The company says that by processing and classifying images on-device, they can avoid sending any image data to their servers. This should help alleviate privacy concerns while also tackling a real problem — unsolicited explicit images.