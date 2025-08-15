Keratin from hair can help rebuild your teeth
A recent study from King's College London found that keratin—yep, the protein from hair and wool—can help repair damaged tooth enamel.
Unlike current treatments that just slow down decay, this approach could actually rebuild what's lost, hinting at a future where fixing your teeth is a lot more natural.
Keratin blends right in with tooth color
Keratin acts like a scaffold in your mouth, pulling in minerals from saliva to form a tough new layer that looks and feels like real enamel.
Over time, this layer gets stronger and even helps with sensitivity.
Plus, keratin blends right in with tooth color and can be sustainably sourced from things like wool or human hair.
Since our bodies can't regrow enamel on their own, this tech could totally change how we take care of our teeth.
Researchers think we could see keratin-based toothpastes or dentist gels hitting shelves within two to three years—offering longer-lasting fixes without harsh chemicals or invasive procedures.