Apple to refresh all its devices with new chips

Apple is set for a major hardware upgrade spree in late 2025 and early 2026. Expect new chips and better performance across iPads, Macs, Apple TV, Vision Pro headsets, and even smart home devices.

Vision Pro, MacBook Air and Pro The next Vision Pro headset will run on the faster M5 chip for smoother performance.

MacBook Pro and Air are also moving to M5 chips—though that's now coming in 2026 instead of this year, with the Air possibly arriving in late 2026.

iPad mini, affordable iPad, and Apple TV iPad mini gets a big boost with the A19 Pro chip (the same one as the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro), while a more affordable iPad with an A18 chip lands in spring 2025.

Apple TV is also stepping up its game with an A17 Pro chip—so expect better AI features and gaming.

HomePod mini and Studio Display Apple isn't forgetting your desk or living room: a refreshed HomePod mini and a new high-end Studio Display are both rolling out, with the Studio Display expected in early 2026.

It's all about speedier processors and smarter features.