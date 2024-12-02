Summarize Simplifying... In short Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani cricketer, supports Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand for a larger revenue share from the ICC Champions Trophy.

Shoaib Akhtar's fiery take on ICC Champions Trophy controversy

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:58 am Dec 02, 202409:58 am

What's the story Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has spoken on the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy controversy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has the hosting rights for this tournament, had earlier maintained that it would host the tournament entirely in Pakistan. However, after discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC), they have now settled for a hybrid model to stage the event. This will reportedly allow Team India to play their matches in Dubai.

Revenue stance

Akhtar supports PCB's revenue share demand

Akhtar has also supported PCB's demand for a bigger share of revenues, owing to the hybrid model for the tournament. Speaking to a Pakistani channel, he said, "You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that's fine-we all understand it." He added Pakistan's stance is also reasonable and they should have held their ground on this.

Future events

Akhtar disagrees with PCB's stance on future ICC events

However, Akhtar disagrees with the PCB's stance of not traveling to India for future ICC events. He feels Pakistan should play in these tournaments and defeat India on their home ground. "In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there," he said during the interview.

Winning strategy

Akhtar's belief: 'Go to India and defeat them there'

Akhtar stressed that he believed the Pakistani team could defeat India on their home soil. He said, "My belief has always been, go to India and defeat them there." This highlights his faith in Pakistan's cricketing abilities and his disagreement with the PCB's refusal to play in future ICC events in India.

Tournament update

Champions Trophy debate: India's matches to be held in Dubai

The latest developments in the Champions Trophy debate suggest India's matches will be played in Dubai. If India make it to the semi-finals and final, these too will be played there. However, if the team fails to reach the knockout stages, both semi-finals and the final will be hosted by Pakistan. This is part of the hybrid model agreed upon by all parties involved in hosting this tournament.