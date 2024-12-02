Seales picked up four wickets (Image source: X/@ICC)

Jayden Seales scripts history in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:54 am Dec 02, 2024

What's the story West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales etched his name in the history books in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Jamaica. The first innings ended on a high note for Seales, who picked four wickets and was the most economical bowler. His brilliant spell saw West Indies restrict Bangladesh to a paltry 164 after 71.5 overs. Although he missed a five-wicket haul, his economical spell caught a lot of eyes.

Record details

Seales's record-breaking spell

Seales bowled 15.5 overs, giving away just five runs, and bowled 10 maiden overs. His final figures read an impressive 15.5-10-5-4, making it to the record books for the best economy rate (0.30) in a men's Test since 1978 (minimum 10 overs bowled). This highlights his exceptional bowling skills and strategic approach to the game. As per Cricbuzz, the previous record was held by India's Umesh Yadav (0.42) against South Africa in 2015.

Match progress

Match update: West Indies trail by 94 runs

The second Test, which was delayed due to heavy rain in Jamaica, saw Bangladesh opting to bat first. Shadman Islam scored a half-century on the opening day, helping Bangladesh post 164 in the first innings. In reply, West Indies ended Day 2 at 70/1 in 37 overs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 33 and Keacy Carty not out on 19. The hosts trail this Test by 94 runs and are expected to eat up the deficit on Day 3.

Stats

Here are his stats

As mentioned, Seales recorded figures worth 4/5 in the innings. The 23-year-old has raced to 71 wickets across 17 Tests at an average of 21.97. This includes two fifers with his best innings figures being 6/61. As per ESPNcricinfo, in four matches versus the Tigers, Seales has claimed 18 wickets at 13.55. 57 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 19.17.