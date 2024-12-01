Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent warm-up match against PMXI, Indian cricketers Rana, Jaiswal, and Gill showcased their skills, hinting at their potential roles in the upcoming Adelaide Test.

Rana impressed with his bowling, while Jaiswal and Gill demonstrated strong batting.

Despite a hiccup from Rohit Sharma, India's victory in Perth and promising performances in the warm-up match set a confident tone for the Adelaide Test.

Shubman Gill did well in the pink-ball match against PMXI (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Prime Ministers XI vs India: Rana, Jaiswal and Gill shine

By Rajdeep Saha 05:21 pm Dec 01, 2024

What's the story The Indian cricket team did a solid job in the 2-day warm-up clash against Prime Ministers XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra. PMXI were bowled out for 240 in 43.2 overs in what was a 46-over contest due to rain. Thereafter, India did well with the bat, scoring 257/5 in 46 overs (17-run lead). The likes of Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill impressed.

Rana claims 4/44 versus PMXI

Indian pacer Rana had an excellent debut in the recently concluded first Test between Australia and India in Perth's Optus Stadium. Rana, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, took four scalps versus the Aussies. Versus PMXI, Rana bagged four scalps (4/44) from six overs. He will be a vital cog in the upcoming Adelaide Day-Night Test.

What about other bowlers?

Mohammed Siraj bowled 7 overs and took 1/18. Akash Deep claimed two scalps, conceding 58 runs from 2 overs. Prasidh Krishna managed 1/37 from six overs. Washington Sundar (1/38) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/32) were amongst the wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah didn't play.

Jaiswal and Rahul open for India

Jaiswal, who bagged scores worth 0 and 161 in Perth, showed his mettle versus PMXI. He scored 45 runs from 59 balls, hitting nine fours. He shared a quality opening stand alongside KL Rahul, who retired hurt after scoring 27. Given India went with the duo upfront, it's likely both batters will open in the Adelaide Test.

Gill scores 50 in warm-up match

Gill, who missed the first Test due to an injury, made a return to the nets earlier and was seen practicing. In the warm-up match, Gill brushed aside his injury and showed he is ready to face the Aussies. He scored a vital 50-run knock before retiring hurt against PMXI. Notably, he batted at number three to suggest he will play there in Adelaide.

Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar show promise with the bat

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had a strong debut in Perth, showed his value with a 42-run effort on Sunday. He faced just 32 balls and smashed five fours and a six. Bowling all-rounder, Sundar, also scored 42* from 36 balls.

Rohit falters while batting at number four

Rohit Sharma missed the opening Test due to personal reasons. The Indian skipper came out to bat at number four but was out for three runs. He faced 11 balls. Charlie Anderson dismissed Rohit. The veteran could likely bat lower for India, accomodating Rahul upfront.

India will feel confident ahead of Adelaide Test

India beat the Aussies by 295 runs in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. Ahead of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, this 46-over warm-up contest was a breather. India, who batted under the lights in Canberra, will feel a job well done against the pink ball. Australia have done well in D/N Tests and a difficult challenge awaits India.