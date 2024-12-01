Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite Rohit Sharma's lackluster performance in the rain-affected warm-up match, India triumphed over the Australian Prime Minister's XI, thanks to Harshit Rana's four-wicket haul and strong batting from Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Indian team's victory was also bolstered by Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja's contributions, leading to a final score of 25 in 46 overs.

India won the match by six wickets (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma expresses satisfaction despite rain-marred warm-up match

By Rajdeep Saha 08:25 pm Dec 01, 202408:25 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has said he is happy with the team's performance in the curtailed warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI. The match took place at Manuka Oval on Sunday. Despite rain interruptions, which reduced the game to 46 overs a side, India registered a six-wicket victory. Rohit admitted they were "a little unlucky" with the weather, but made the most of their time on field.

Fan appreciation

Rohit praises fan support during warm-up match

Rohit, who missed the Perth Test where India registered a 295-run win, was thrilled to see the strong crowd support in the warm-up match. "It's absolutely fantastic. We love coming to Australia and we love watching our fans come and support us," he said to the media after the warm-up game. Though his own performance wasn't great with just three runs off 11 balls, Rohit was optimistic about the team's performance.

Match details

India's victory in warm-up match: A closer look

In the warm-up match, India defeated the Australian Prime Minister's XI by six wickets. This was largely due to Harshit Rana's brilliant four-wicket haul and solid batting displays from Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. After winning the toss and opting to field first, India restricted their opponents to a total of 240 runs in 43.2 overs despite a century from rising U-19 star Sam Konstas.

Match-winning stand

Gill and Reddy help India

After Rohit's dismissal for mere three runs, Gill (50 runs off 62 balls) and Reddy (42 runs off 32 balls) took control. Their partnership applied pressure on the Australian bowlers and guided India toward victory. Washington Sundar (42 not out off 36 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (27 runs off 31 balls) further bolstered India's innings, taking them to a final score of 257/5 in their quota of 46 overs.