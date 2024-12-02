Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who recently experienced discomfort after bowling in the Perth Test, has confirmed his fitness for the upcoming Adelaide Test.

Mitchell Marsh is set to play the pink-ball Test

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh declares himself fit for Adelaide Test

05:04 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has confirmed his fitness ahead of the impending 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. This comes after Australia's loss to india in the Perth Test by a massive 295 runs. The team was further dealt a blow as senior pacer Josh Hazlewood withdrew from the pink-ball Test due to a side strain. Notably, Australia had roped in all-rounder Beau Webster as a cover for Marsh.

Marsh's fitness concerns and replacement

Notably, Marsh had felt discomfort after bowling 17 overs in the Perth Test defeat, his most since 2019. In light of this potential setback, Australia had included Tasmanian Beau Webster in their squad as a precautionary measure. However, Marsh has now declared himself ready for the Day/Night match in Adelaide.

Good to go, says Marsh

Upon arriving in Adelaide on Monday, Marsh confirmed his fitness to a Nine News reporter. When asked if there were any lingering issues, he confidently replied, "Nah nah, I'm good to go." Marsh's assurance comes as a positive development for the Australian team as they gear up for the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Marsh's impressive performance and injury history

Despite the team's loss in Perth, Marsh scored 47 off just 67 balls. He has been one of Australia's top performers over the last two years, having scored 803 runs at an average of 44.61 from 11 Tests. This includes a stunning century during his Ashes comeback last year. However, his career has been plagued by a recurring ankle injury that required surgery and kept him out for part of the 2022/23 season.