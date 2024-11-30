Summarize Simplifying... In short Kane Williamson, the Kiwi cricket star, has become the eighth-fastest player to reach 9,000 Test runs, outpacing contemporaries Joe Root and Virat Kohli with a career average close to 55.

In the ongoing Christchurch Test, his 93-run contribution in the first innings and a 69-run stand in the third helped steady New Zealand's position.

Williamson became the eighth-fastest to 9,000 Test runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson slams twin fifties in Christchurch Test: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:41 am Nov 30, 202410:41 am

What's the story Kane Williamson has become the first New Zealander to score 9,000 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished the incredible with twin half-centuries in the ongoing Christchurch Test against England. The milestone came with his 26th run in the third innings of the match. Notably, Williamson scored 93 in his first outing and backed it up with a 61-run knock. ' Here are his stats.

Impressive record

Williamson surpasses Root and Kohli in Test runs race

Williamson became the eighth-fastest player to reach 9,000 Test runs, having taken just 182 innings. His consistency is also reflected in the fact that he has averaged over 50 runs per calendar year since 2017. This is especially impressive considering no other Kiwi batter has even scored 8,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

Stellar performance

Williamson's career average surpasses Root and Kohli

Williamson's career Test batting average is close to 55, ahead of contemporaries Joe Root (50.81) and Virat Kohli (48.13). Among active players with 5,000+ Test runs, he is only behind Steve Smith (56.40) in terms of average. Since 2017, his average in Tests has been over 62, which only highlights his brilliance in recent years and makes him one of the finest players of the modern era in international cricket.

Significant innings

Williamson's contribution to NZ's 1st innings score

In the first innings of the ongoing Christchurch Test, Williamson was New Zealand's top scorer with 93 runs. This helped his team post a total of 348/10. NZ were under the pump in the third innings as England had piled up 499/10. Furthermore, the hosts lost two quick wickets. Williamson steadied the ship with a 69-run stand with Daryl Mitchell for the fourth wicket. The former eventually fell to Chris Woakes.

Stats

Here are his Test numbers

Williamson recorded scores worth 93 off 197 balls and 61 off 86 balls in the game. The Kiwi batter now has 37 half-centuries in Test cricket. He has now raced to 9,035 runs from 103 Test matches at 54.75. As per ESPNcricinfo, Williamson has managed 1,149 runs across 17 Tests against the English team with the help of four centuries and six fifties. His average is 39.62 in this regard.

Summary

NZ are trailing in the game

As mentioned, Williamson's 93 meant NZ 348/10 while batting first in the game. Though England lost four early wickets in response, they finished at 499/10 courtesy a stunning 171-run innings from Harry Brook. Ollie Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (80) missed out on tons. The Kiwis, who are trailing in the game, were 133/4 at the times of Williamson's dismissal in the third innings.