Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming England vs New Zealand Test series, key player battles to watch include Tim Southee against Joe Root, Tom Latham facing Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook versus Matt Henry, and Rachin Ravindra against Chris Woakes.

These matchups feature a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, with each player looking to assert their dominance in the game.

The series promises high-intensity cricket with these individual battles potentially deciding the outcome.

Root is highest run-scorer in ENG-NZ Tests (Image source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand vs England, Tests: Decoding the key player battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:31 pm Nov 27, 202412:31 pm

What's the story England and New Zealand will battle for the newly introduced Crowe-Thorpe Trophy. The three-Test affair starts on November 28 in Christchurch. Notably, the Kiwis would be high on confidence after sealing a historic 3-0 away Test series triumph against India. England's last Test assignment saw them lose to Pakistan 1-2 away from home. Here are the key player battles which can be on display.

#1

Joe Root vs Tim Southee

Tim Southee, who will be retiring from Tests after this series, would be raring to finish on a high. The pacer has troubled England's batting talisman Joe Root in the past. As per ESPNcricinfo, Southee has dismissed the former English skipper six times across 25 Test innings. However, Root averages a solid 61 in this battle. In NZ, Southee has dismissed the batter twice.

#2

Tom Latham vs Gus Atkinson

NZ skipper Tom Latham will have the onus to negotiate the new ball against in-form pacer Gus Atkinson. The latter, who can swing the new ball with pace, has made a sensational start to his Test career. He has taken 40 wickets at just 21.32. Meanwhile, Latham has not really enjoyed his battles against England, managing 729 runs at just 31.69.

#3

Harry Brook vs Matt Henry

Another England batter who can give NZ a tough time is Harry Brook. The middle-order batter is known for his aggressive strokeplay which has perturbed many potent bowling attacks. He even scored a hundred in England's last Test assignment in NZ. Matt Henry can challenge him as the pacer owns 67 Test wickets at home, averaging just 26.01.

#4

Rachin Ravindra vs Chris Woakes

Rachin Ravindra, hailed as the next big thing in NZ cricket, has made a prolific start to his Test career. Hence, England must have a solid plan against him. Veteran pacer Chris Woakes, known for his relentless accuracy, can trouble the southpaw. However, Woakes must overcome his struggles in away Tests as he averages 52.05 outside England.