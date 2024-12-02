Summarize Simplifying... In short Steve Smith, the second-highest run-scorer in Day/Night Tests, acknowledges the challenges of adapting to the pink ball's unpredictability.

With 760 runs from 11 pink-ball Tests, he trails only Marnus Labuschagne, who has 894 runs from eight such Tests.

Smith's pink-ball journey began with a bang, scoring a century in his debut match against Pakistan in 2016.

The second Test will be a Day-Night affair

Steve Smith gears up for pink-ball Test: Know his stats

By Parth Dhall 06:39 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story Australian cricketer Steven Smith is gearing up for the upcoming 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a pink-ball affair, starting December 6 in Adelaide. He would be raring to go after Australia suffered a crushing 295-run defeat in the series opener in Perth. The Adelaide Test would making it all the more challenging as teams look to get accustomed to the pink ball.

Match dynamics

Smith acknowledges challenges of pink-ball Test

Smith, who managed just 17 runs in Perth, admitted that batters find it tough to adapt to the Day/Night transition. He emphasized the unpredictability of the pink ball that swings more than the red one. "Yeah, pink ball. So it can be challenging at different times of the day or night," Smith said in a video posted by Star Sports.

Record

Second-most runs in D/N Tests

Smith has the second-most runs in Day/Night Tests. He owns 760 runs from 11 pink-ball Tests at an average of 40. His tally includes a ton and five half-centuries. Notably, Smith is only behind Marnus Labuschagne in terms of runs in Day/Night Tests. The latter has racked up 894 runs from eight such Tests at an average of 63.85.

Information

Smith's incredible start to pink-ball Tests

It is worth noting that Smith slammed a ton in his first-ever Day/Night Test innings. He scored 130 while leading Australia against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval in 2016. Smith also scored 63 in the second innings as Australia won by 39 runs.