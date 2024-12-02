Steve Smith gears up for pink-ball Test: Know his stats
Australian cricketer Steven Smith is gearing up for the upcoming 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a pink-ball affair, starting December 6 in Adelaide. He would be raring to go after Australia suffered a crushing 295-run defeat in the series opener in Perth. The Adelaide Test would making it all the more challenging as teams look to get accustomed to the pink ball.
Smith acknowledges challenges of pink-ball Test
Smith, who managed just 17 runs in Perth, admitted that batters find it tough to adapt to the Day/Night transition. He emphasized the unpredictability of the pink ball that swings more than the red one. "Yeah, pink ball. So it can be challenging at different times of the day or night," Smith said in a video posted by Star Sports.
Second-most runs in D/N Tests
Smith has the second-most runs in Day/Night Tests. He owns 760 runs from 11 pink-ball Tests at an average of 40. His tally includes a ton and five half-centuries. Notably, Smith is only behind Marnus Labuschagne in terms of runs in Day/Night Tests. The latter has racked up 894 runs from eight such Tests at an average of 63.85.
Smith's incredible start to pink-ball Tests
It is worth noting that Smith slammed a ton in his first-ever Day/Night Test innings. He scored 130 while leading Australia against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval in 2016. Smith also scored 63 in the second innings as Australia won by 39 runs.