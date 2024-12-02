Summarize Simplifying... In short Among the cricketing 'Fab Four', Australian Steven Smith holds the record for the fastest to score 9,000 Test runs, achieving this in 174 innings.

Following him are New Zealand's Kane Williamson with 182 innings, England's Joe Root with 196 innings, and India's Virat Kohli, who took 197 innings.

Kane Williamson recently completed 9,000 Test runs in his 182nd inning

Who is fastest to 9,000 Test runs among Fab Four?

By Parth Dhall 06:06 pm Dec 02, 202406:06 pm

What's the story Kane Williamson recently became the first New Zealand batter to complete 9,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone with his 26th run in the third innings of the Christchurch Test against England. Among the Fab Four, which includes his contemporaries, he is the second-fastest to this milestone. Have a look at the fastest batters to 9,000 Test runs (Fab Four).

#1

Steven Smith (Australia): 174 innings

Australian batter Steven Smith remains the fastest to complete 9,000 Test runs among the Fab Four. Smith attained this feat in his 174th inning, which makes him the second-fastest overall, after Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (172). Notably, no batter other than Smith has completed 9,000 Test runs in less than 100 Tests. He did the same in 99 Tests.

Information

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 182 innings

As mentioned, Williamson is only behind Smith on this tally among the fab-four group. The Kiwi batter, who made his Test debut in November 2010, touched the 9,000-run mark in his 182nd inning.

#3

Joe Root (England): 196 innings

England's Joe Root follows Williamson, having completed 9,000 Test runs in 196 innings. Root, who made his Test debut in December 2021, took only eight years and 242 days for this. Notably, the 33-year-old is England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He recently surpassed the great Alastair Cook, who bowed out with a staggering 12,472 runs. Root now has 12,777 runs in 150 Tests.

#4

Virat Kohli (India): 197 innings

Indian batter Virat Kohli is the slowest among the Fab Four to complete 9,000 runs in the longest format. He is just behind England's Root, having attained the feat in 197 innings. The Indian batter took 13 years and 118 days to get to this feat. Kohli recently became only the fourth Indian to record 9,000 Test runs.