Australia's Smith, Labuschagne face injury scare ahead of Adelaide Test

What's the story Australia's cricket team has been dealt with another injury scare as Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne coped blows during a practice session ahead of the 2nd Test against India in Adelaide. Smith injured his right thumb while batting in the nets, while his compatriot Labuschagne was also took a blow. Notably, Australia are already without their premier pacer Josh Hazlewood, who sustained a side strain in Perth.

Smith's injury happened when he was hit on his hand during a throwdown from Labuschagne. The latter also got injured while facing a "rising" delivery from Daniel Vettori, Australia's assistant coach, in the nets. While the Australian team phiso addressed Smith's injury, Labuschagne continued to bat. Despite their injuries, both players are likely to feature in Adelaide's Day/Night Test.

Australia's injury woes deepen ahead of 2nd Test

As mentioned, Australia are already missing pacer Hazlewood, who has been ruled out due to a side strain. In light of this setback, uncapped speedsters Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been called up. Notably, right-arm medium pacer Scott Boland is expected to replace Hazlewood in the XI. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has reported ankle soreness but confirmed his readiness for the upcoming match.

Australia aim to bounce back after Perth defeat

Australia will enter the Adelaide Test being 1-0 behind, having lost by 295 runs in Perth. Notably, Australia have faced India only once in Day/Night Tests. The Aussies won the pink-ball fixture held in Adelaide in 2020. They scripted history after bowling India out for 36 in the second innings. Notably, Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test in Adelaide.