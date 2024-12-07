Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma's performance in Test cricket continues to decline, with an average of just 11.83 in his last 12 innings.

His struggle began in the Bangladesh series and has continued against New Zealand and Australia.

Additionally, pacers have been a particular challenge for Sharma in 2024, dismissing him 13 times and limiting his score to a disappointing 21.61 across 22 innings.

Rohit scored only six runs on Day 2 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma's struggles continue in Test cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:15 pm Dec 07, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, is having a tough time in Test cricket. Rohit, who made a return for the 2nd Test verus Australia at the Adelaide Oval, suffered twin failures. After scoring three runs in the first innings on Friday, he was dismissed for just six runs off 15 balls on Day 2 in the 3rd innings. The Indian skipper's return to batting at No. 6 after nearly six years hasn't worked out well. Here's more.

Early setbacks

Rohit's dismissal and India's early losses

Rohit arrived after Mitchell Starc sent Shubman Gill back with an inswinger. India were 86/4 when the skipper arrived at the crease. He was given out leg-before on his second delivery but was reprieved due to a no-ball from Starc. However, Pat Cummins soon claimed his wicket by hitting the top of his off stump. Earlier in the first innings, Rohit was dismissed leg before by Scott Boland.

Team performance

Other Indian batsmen falter in Adelaide

India's batting line-up suffered more blows as KL Rahul (7) was sent back early by a bouncer. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 24 before Scott Boland took his wicket on the first ball of his spell. Virat Kohli also fell prey to Boland, edging him to wicketkeeper Josh Inglis. These dismissals compounded India's woes on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia.

Rohit

An average of 11.83 in his last 12 Test innings

Rohit's struggles started in the Bangladesh series at home. He scored 6, 5, 23 and 8 respectively. Against New Zealand, he managed scored worth 2, 52, 0, 8, 18 and 11. And now versus the Aussies, he scored 3 and six respectively. In his last 12 innings in Tests, Rohit has accumulated a paltry 142 runs at an average of 11.83. He has scored 20-plus runs in an innings twice. Eight of his scores have been under 10 runs.

Information

Pacers have troubled Rohit in 2024

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has been dismissed 13 times by pacers in Tests this year. Across 22 innings, he has scored 281 runs against pacers at a dismal 21.61.