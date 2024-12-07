Summarize Simplifying... In short South African cricketer Dane Paterson achieved a career-best 5/71 in Tests, playing a crucial role in dominating Sri Lanka at St George's Park.

His performance, including a triple strike in one over, helped South Africa gain a 30-run lead in the first innings.

This match also marked Paterson surpassing 600 wickets in First-Class cricket, a significant milestone in his career.

Paterson achieved his maiden Test fifer (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa's Dane Paterson claims career-best 5/71 in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:00 pm Dec 07, 2024

What's the story South African cricketer Dane Paterson has taken his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket, achieving a career milestone. His feat helped South Africa take a 30-run lead in the first innings against Sri Lanka. The visiting team was bundled out for 328, after losing six wickets for just 67 runs in 22 overs on the third day. SA took a valuable 30-run lead and are on a positive zone. Here's more.

Match highlights

Paterson and Jansen dismantle Sri Lanka's batting order

Paterson and Marco Jansen were key to South Africa's complete dominance at St George's Park. The duo took five wickets for 37 runs on the third morning, with Paterson taking three in a single over. Jansen also played a key role by taking one wicket each with the old and new ball. This saw Sri Lanka trailing by 40 runs at lunch despite scoring 76 runs in the session.

Triple strike

Paterson's triple strike stuns Sri Lanka

Paterson's second over of the day turned out to be the game-changer as he sent Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, and Lahiru Kumara back to the pavilion. This triple blow saw Sri Lanka slipping from a comfortable 297/5 to a dangerous 298/8. South Africa were leading by 60 runs at this stage of the match. Vishwa Fernando was Paterson's final victim as he finished with figures worth 5/71 from 22 overs.

New ball

New ball brings immediate rewards for South Africa

South Africa's decision to take the second new ball as soon as it was available paid off. Kamindu Mendis was dismissed off the third delivery, further strengthening South Africa's position in the match. Despite some missed opportunities, Paterson eventually dismissed Kusal with a delivery that nipped back sharply and removed the bails. This dismissal marked a turning point in favor of South Africa during the morning session.

Final dismissal

Paterson's 5th wicket seals South Africa's lead

After lunch, Paterson sent Fernando back with a delivery that moved away late and was edged to the slips. This was his fifth wicket of the match, a personal milestone in his Test career. Keshav Maharaj dismissed Prabath Jayasuriya five balls later, ending Sri Lanka's innings at 328, giving South Africa a 30-run lead in the first innings.

Information

Paterson surpasses 600 wickets in First-Class cricket

In six Tests, Paterson now owns 17 scalps from 10 innings. He averages 29.82 with the ball. His previous best spell was 3/39. As per ESPNcricinfo, Paterson has surpassed 600 wickets in First-Class cricket (601). He claimed his 23rd five-wicket haul in FC cricket.