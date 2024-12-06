Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Nathan Smith dominated England's top order in a recent cricket match, taking four wickets and reducing England to a score of 280.

Despite the tough competition, England's Harry Brook stood out with a remarkable 123-run performance.

Smith, in his second Test, has now surpassed 150 First-Class wickets and scored nearly 2,000 runs in red-ball cricket.

Nathan Smith took four wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand's Nathan Smith decimates England with four-fer: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:02 am Dec 06, 202410:02 am

What's the story The opening day of the second Test match between New Zealand and England, at Wellington's Basin Reserve, saw the hosts restricting their opponents to a score of 280. The achievement came on the back of an effective bowling strategy from the Black Caps. Pacer Nathan Smith, who is playing just his second Test, led the Kiwi attack with figures of 4/86. Here are his stats.

Nathan Smith's bowling prowess sets tone for NZ

Smith showed his class as England suffered a horrible top-order collapse. He sent back Jacob Bethell and Joe Root cheaply after Matt Henry dismissed both openers with the new ball. This reduced England to 43/4. Pacers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse were his final two victims as England were all out for 280. While William O'Rourke (3/49) dismissed three batters, Henry finished with 2/43.

Harry Brook shines for England with a century

Despite having a tough day against New Zealand's strong lineup, England had a ray of hope in Harry Brook. He exhibited phenomenal batting skills by scoring a brilliant 123 runs, emerging as the star performer for his side. Brook's resilience was on full display as he carried England's innings single-handedly under pressure from the Kiwi bowlers. Notably, he was well supported by Ollie Pope's 66.

A look at his stats

As mentioned, Smith finished with figures of 4/86 across 11.4 overs as he leaked runs at 7.4. Playing his second Test, the pace-bowling all-rounder has raced to seven scalps at 37.86. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 26-year-old also went past 150 First-Class scalps (now 151) at a fine average of 25-plus. This includes six five-wicket hauls. He has also clobbered 1,943 runs at 26.61. Smith has 13 fifties and a solitary ton in red-ball cricket.