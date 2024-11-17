Summarize Simplifying... In short Kusal Mendis, the Sri Lankan cricketer, recently scored his 32nd half-century in One Day Internationals (ODIs), continuing his strong performance after a 143-run knock in the first ODI.

With a total of 4,251 runs in 138 matches, Mendis is nearing 3,000 runs in Asia and has a commendable record against New Zealand with 261 runs in nine games.

Despite the team's struggle, Mendis' consistent performance and mini partnerships helped him stay till the end. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis shone for his side in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Kusal Mendis slams his 32nd half-century in ODIs: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:43 pm Nov 17, 202411:43 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis shone for his side in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Mendis managed 74* from 102 balls as Sri Lanka chased down a 210-run target in 46 overs. Notably, the match was reduced to 47 overs a side due to rain. New Zealand were folded for 209 in 45.1 overs.

Knock

Mendis' fighting knock helps SL

After hammering a solid 143 in the first ODI, Mendis backed that up with an unbeaten 102-ball 74. His knock had six fours. Mendis came to bat when SL were 41/2. He held his fort from one end as the hosts kept losing wickets at key junctures. However, a set of mini partnerships helped Mendis, who made sure to stay until the end.

Information

Mendis hits his 2nd fifty-plus score versus NZ

In 138 matches, Mendis now owns 4,251 runs at 34.56. In addition to four tons, he has 32 fifties. In nine games versus the Kiwis, he has 261 runs at 32.62. Mendis is closing in on 3,000 runs in Asia (2,973 at 36.25).