Summarize Simplifying... In short Scott Boland is stepping in for the injured Hazlewood in Australia's second Test against India.

Despite injury concerns, Mitchell Marsh retains his spot in the team.

Boland's return marks his second pink-ball Test in Adelaide, following his performance against West Indies in 2022.

Australia are trailing 0-1 in the series

Australia vs India, 2nd Test: Scott Boland replaces injured Hazlewood

By Parth Dhall 10:20 am Dec 05, 202410:20 am

What's the story Australian captain Pat Cummins has announced their Playing XI for the 2nd Test against India in the ongoing Border/Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Adelaide Oval will host the pink-ball encounter. After suffering a massive 295-run loss in the series opener in Perth, Cummins and his men are under tremendous pressure. They have added pacer Scott Boland to their Playing XI in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Squad change

Boland replaces injured Hazlewood for Adelaide Test

As mentioned, the Australian team has made one change to their XI, with Boland coming in for . Boland, a veteran with 10 Test matches and 35 wickets to his name, will join the team in place of Hazlewood, who is suffering from 'low grade left side injury.' Although the injury isn't serious, Cricket Australia has confirmed they aren't willing to risk Hazlewood's fitness health at this time.

Comeback

Boland's return to Test cricket after Ashes 2023

Boland is returning to the format after the 2023 Ashes. Although he has been a regular, he hasn't got many chances with Cummins, Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc in the side. This will be Boland's second pink-ball Test in Adelaide after the one against West Indies in 2022, where he picked three wickets.

Player retention

Marsh retains spot despite injury concerns

Mitchell Marsh has managed to stay in the Playing XI despite carrying a minor injury. There were doubts over his selection as he hasn't bowled at all and batted only in the nets. Notably, Marsh had felt discomfort after bowling 17 overs in the Perth Test defeat, his most since 2019.

Information

Australia's Playing XI for Adelaide Test

Australia's Playing XI: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.