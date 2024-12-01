Summarize Simplifying... In short England's Joe Root now holds the record for most runs scored in the fourth innings of Test cricket, surpassing India's Sachin Tendulkar.

Root's 1,630 runs beat Tendulkar's 1,625, with Alastair Cook and Graeme Smith following closely behind, both with 1,611 runs.

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:42 pm Dec 01, 2024

What's the story England﻿'s cricket captain Joe Root has broken Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's run tally in the fourth innings to set a new record in Test cricket. The historic moment came during England's first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. It was Root's 150th Test, where he scored a brisk 23 runs off just 15 balls. His performance helped England chase down a target of 104 runs. Here we look at the batters with 1,600-plus runs in 4th innings (Tests).

#1

Joe Root - 1,630 runs

As mentioned, Root now owns the record for most runs scored in the fourth innings of Test cricket with 1,630 runs. Having batted 49 times in run chases, Root holds a decent average of 41.79. The tally includes eight fifties besides a couple of centuries. Meanwhile, the batter, who is England's highest run-getter in the format, has scored 12,777 runs across 150 Tests at 50.90.

#2

Sachin Tendulkar - 1,625

Root broke the record of India's batting talisman Tendulkar, who scored 1,625 runs in the fourth innings. His average in this regard is 36.93, having batted 60 times. The tally includes 10 fifty-plus scores which includes three tons. Meanwhile, Tendulkar finished with 15,921 runs from 200 Tests at a prolific average of 53.78 as he continues to be the highest run-getter in the format. The Indian legend slammed a record 51 tons in the format.

#3

Alastair Cook - 1,611

The only other Englishman on this list is former opener Alastair Cook. The southpaw batted 53 times in the fourth innings, slamming 1,611 runs at 35.80. The tally includes nine fifties and two hundreds. Having amassed 12,472 runs from 161 Tests at 45.35, Cook is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the format. He also has 33 Test centuries to his name.

#4

Graeme Smith - 1,611

Like Cook, former South African captain Graeme Smith also scored 1,611 runs in the fourth innings across 41 outings. His average of 51.96 is the highest among batters with at least 1,400 runs in the run chases. His tally includes four hundreds and nine fifties. Smith played a total of 117 Test matches. He scored 9,265 runs at 48.29 which included 27 tons and 38 fifties.