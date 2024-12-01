Summarize Simplifying... In short Joe Root has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs scored in the fourth innings of Test cricket, now holding the record with 1,630 runs.

In the same match, Brydon Carse shone with six wickets, and debutant Jacob Bethell scored an unbeaten 50, helping England to lead the series 1-0 against New Zealand.

Despite a scare from Ben Stokes's injury, England's performance remains strong as they head into the second Test in Wellington.

Root played his 150th Test match (Image source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's 4th innings Test record

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:32 am Dec 01, 202410:32 am

What's the story England's star cricketer Joe Root has gone past Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in the fourth innings of Test cricket. The achievement came during England's phenomenal eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Hagley Oval. Playing his 150th Test match, Root scored a brisk 23* off 15 balls, as England chased down a target of 104 in just 12.4 overs.

Record details

Root's new record and England's victory

Root now holds the record for most runs scored in the fourth innings of Test cricket, with 1,630 runs. He surpassed Tendulkar who scored 1,625 runs in his career. Alastair Cook and Graeme Smith are tied for the third spot with 1,611 runs each. West Indies's Shivnarine Chanderpaul completes the top five with 1,580 runs.

Match highlights

Carse's career-best performance and England's dominance

In his third Test, Brydon Carse produced a career-best show with six wickets for 42 runs. His accuracy broke New Zealand's lower order in the third innings. Debutant Jacob Bethell capped the chase with an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls. Despite losing openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett early, Root and Bethell ensured there were no further hiccups for England.

Stats

A look at Root's overall numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root is highest run-scorer in England vs New Zealand Tests, having scored 1,730 runs across 19 Tests at 54.06. The tally includes five tons and eight half-centuries. Root, who has now played 150 Test matches, has scored 12,777 runs at an average of 50.90. He owns 35 centuries and 64 half-centuries in England whites. As mentioned, 1,630 have come in the 4th innings at 41.79 (100s: 2, 50s: 8).

Match developments

New Zealand's struggle and Stokes's injury scare

New Zealand resumed the day at 155/6 with a narrow lead of four runs but faltered against England's unyielding bowling. Tim Southee and Daryl Mitchell provided a glimmer of hope with their knocks. However, Carse and Gus Atkinson cleaned up the tail, wrapping up the innings at 254. Notably, England had posted 499/10 in response to NZ's first innings total of 348/10. The visiting team's first innings was powered by Harry Brook's 171.

Series update

England lead series against New Zealand

England now lead the three-match series 1-0 against New Zealand, heading into the second Test in Wellington. The team's confidence is sky-high following Root's milestone, Carse's breakthrough performance, and Bethell's impressive debut. Meanwhile, New Zealand need to regroup quickly to salvage the series as veteran Tim Southee seeks a memorable farewell in his final home series.