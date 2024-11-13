Summarize Simplifying... In short Avishka Fernando has achieved a milestone of 1,500 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs), including 4 centuries and 8 half-centuries, in just 45 matches.

He has also surpassed 150 fours and 1,000 runs on home soil, showcasing his prowess as a formidable batter.

His recent century, along with Kusal Mendis, put Sri Lanka in a strong position against New Zealand.

Fernando and Kusal Mendis shared a telling 206-run partnership for the 2nd wicket

Avishka Fernando completes 1,500 runs with 4th ODI century: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:54 pm Nov 13, 2024

What's the story Sri Lankan opening batter, Avishka Fernando, hit a 100-run knock in the first ODI versus New Zealand at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, on Wednesday. Fernando's knock arrived from 115 balls. He hit nine fours and two sixes, striking at 86.96. Fernando and Kusal Mendis shared a telling 206-run partnership for the 2nd wicket to deflate the Kiwis. Here are the details.

Fernando and Mendis bring their best game

Fernando and Mendis showed a lot of finesse on their way to their 100s. On a good batting surface, the two handled the New Zealand spinners well. The partnership helped Sri Lanka put New Zealand on the back foot. The Kiwis did not bowl well as there were too many boundary balls on offer. Ish Sodhi dismissed Fernando in the 39th over.

Fernando completes 1,000 runs on home soil

Fernando's 100 saw him race to 1,500 runs in ODIs. In 45 matches, Fernando now owns 1,500 runs at 33.33. In addition to 4 tons, the classy batter also owns 8 fifties. He surpassed 150 fours in ODIs (154). As per ESPNcricinfo, Fernando also went past 1,000 runs on home soil (1,069). He averages 41.11 at home (100s: 3, 50s: 7).