2nd Test: Brook, pacers put England on top against NZ
England firmly dominated Day 1 of the second Test against hosts New Zealand in Wellington. Star batter Harry Brook produced yet another sensational, scoring his second consecutive century in the series. His brilliance powered England to 280/10. NZ, in response, are off to a terrible start as they were 86/5 at stumps on the opening day. Here 's the day report.
Brook and Pope's partnership propels England's score
The match, at Basin Reserve in Wellington, witnessed England's top order collapsing to 43/4 after being asked to bat. Brook and Ollie Pope, who had earlier shown their batting skills in Christchurch, saved England yet again. They added a solid 174-run stand at a rate of more than one run per ball. However, New Zealand got the upper hand by taking the last four wickets for only 21 runs.
New Zealand's bowling attack tests England
New Zealand's bowlers kept England under pressure, with Matt Henry (2/43) bowling four successive maidens and sending both English openers back to the pavilion. Nathan Smith also made his presence felt by taking four wickets for 86 runs in just 11.4 overs. Despite the challenges, England posted a competitive score, thanks to their aggressive batting strategy which saw them scoring at a rate of over five runs per over.
England's bowlers make their mark on New Zealand
England's bowlers made significant inroads into New Zealand's batting lineup. Brydon Carse was a key player, dismissing Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell to give England an edge. Gus Atkinson also contributed by dismissing Devon Conway early in New Zealand's innings. As mentioned, the Kiwis finished the day at 86/5. Chris Woakes and Skipper Ben Stokes claimed one wicket apiece.
Another fine hand from Pope
Pope's aggressive 66 off 78 balls was laced with seven and a six. His struck at 84.62. As per ESPNcricinfo, the England vice-captain has now raced to 3,079 runs across 54 Tests at 34.59 (50s: 15). The 26-year-old has also mustered seven tons in the format. 719 of his runs have come against New Zealand at 39.94 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).
Incredible numbers of Brook
Brook smoked 11 fours and five sixes en route to his 115-ball 123. In 23 Tests, the English batter now has 2,225 runs at an incredible average of 61.80. His tally includes nine half-centuries besides eight tons. It is worth noting that Brook averages 103.83 against New Zealand, having scored 623 runs. This includes five fifty-plus scores across six innings, including three tons.
Smith decimates England with four-fer
As mentioned, Smith finished with figures of 4/86 across 11.4 overs as he leaked runs at 7.4. Playing his second Test, the pace-bowling all-rounder has raced to seven scalps at 37.86. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 26-year-old also went past 150 First-Class scalps (now 151) at a fine average of 25-plus. This includes six five-wicket hauls. He has also clobbered 1,943 runs at 26.61. Smith has 13 fifties and a solitary ton in red-ball cricket.