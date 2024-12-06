Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd Test at Basin Reserve, England's top order crumbled, but Brook and Pope's 174-run stand helped them post a competitive score.

Despite New Zealand's bowling pressure, England's bowlers, particularly Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson, made significant inroads into the Kiwi's batting lineup.

Standout performances included Pope's aggressive 66 off 78 balls and Brook's 115-ball 123, while New Zealand's Nathan Smith took four wickets.

Brook scored his second consecutive Test century (Image source: X/@ICC)

2nd Test: Brook, pacers put England on top against NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:36 am Dec 06, 202411:36 am

What's the story England firmly dominated Day 1 of the second Test against hosts New Zealand in Wellington. Star batter Harry Brook produced yet another sensational, scoring his second consecutive century in the series. His brilliance powered England to 280/10. NZ, in response, are off to a terrible start as they were 86/5 at stumps on the opening day. Here 's the day report.

Game-changer

Brook and Pope's partnership propels England's score

The match, at Basin Reserve in Wellington, witnessed England's top order collapsing to 43/4 after being asked to bat. Brook and Ollie Pope, who had earlier shown their batting skills in Christchurch, saved England yet again. They added a solid 174-run stand at a rate of more than one run per ball. However, New Zealand got the upper hand by taking the last four wickets for only 21 runs.

Bowling challenge

New Zealand's bowling attack tests England

New Zealand's bowlers kept England under pressure, with Matt Henry (2/43) bowling four successive maidens and sending both English openers back to the pavilion. Nathan Smith also made his presence felt by taking four wickets for 86 runs in just 11.4 overs. Despite the challenges, England posted a competitive score, thanks to their aggressive batting strategy which saw them scoring at a rate of over five runs per over.

Bowling impact

England's bowlers make their mark on New Zealand

England's bowlers made significant inroads into New Zealand's batting lineup. Brydon Carse was a key player, dismissing Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell to give England an edge. Gus Atkinson also contributed by dismissing Devon Conway early in New Zealand's innings. As mentioned, the Kiwis finished the day at 86/5. Chris Woakes and Skipper Ben Stokes claimed one wicket apiece.

Pope

Another fine hand from Pope

Pope's aggressive 66 off 78 balls was laced with seven and a six. His struck at 84.62. As per ESPNcricinfo, the England vice-captain has now raced to 3,079 runs across 54 Tests at 34.59 (50s: 15). The 26-year-old has also mustered seven tons in the format. 719 of his runs have come against New Zealand at 39.94 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

Brook

Incredible numbers of Brook

Brook smoked 11 fours and five sixes en route to his 115-ball 123. In 23 Tests, the English batter now has 2,225 runs at an incredible average of 61.80. His tally includes nine half-centuries besides eight tons. It is worth noting that Brook averages 103.83 against New Zealand, having scored 623 runs. This includes five fifty-plus scores across six innings, including three tons.

Smith

Smith decimates England with four-fer

As mentioned, Smith finished with figures of 4/86 across 11.4 overs as he leaked runs at 7.4. Playing his second Test, the pace-bowling all-rounder has raced to seven scalps at 37.86. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 26-year-old also went past 150 First-Class scalps (now 151) at a fine average of 25-plus. This includes six five-wicket hauls. He has also clobbered 1,943 runs at 26.61. Smith has 13 fifties and a solitary ton in red-ball cricket.