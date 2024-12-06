Ollie Pope slams his second successive fifty vs New Zealand
Centurion Harry Brook turned out to be the savior for England, spearheading a counter-attack in the second Test against New Zealand. The match, at Basin Reserve in Wellington, witnessed England's top order collapsing to 43/4 after being asked to bat. Meanwhile, Brook was well supported by Ollie Pope, who scored a fine 66. This was his second successive fifty. Here are his stats.
A crucial stand between Pope and Brook
Despite a shaky start, England's top order found stability in the partnership between Brook (123) and Pope. Their fifth-wicket stand of 174 runs turned the tide of the game. The partnership was reminiscent of their successful partnership in the first Test at Christchurch. There, Brook's 171 and Pope's 77 had laid the foundation for England's victory. Their brilliance meant England posted 280/10 on Day 1.
Brook and Pope's aggressive stand shifts momentum
Despite the early setbacks, Brook and Pope continued to attack. They soon added a 50 stand in just 37 deliveries, with Brook getting to his own half-century soon after. Their partnership eventually ended when William O'Rourke sent back Pope in the 39th over, but not before they had swung the momentum back in England's favor. Meanwhile, Nathan Smith (4/86) was instrumental in restricting England under 300.
Here are his stats
Pope's aggressive 66 off 78 balls was laced with seven and a six. His struck at 84.62 . As per ESPNcricinfo, the England vice-captain has now raced to 3,079 runs across 54 Tests at 34.59 (50s: 15). The 26-year-old has also mustered seven tons in the format. 719 of his runs have come against New Zealand at 39.94 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).