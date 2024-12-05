Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2003 Test series, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman formed a game-changing 303-run partnership, helping India recover from a shaky start to score 523 in response to Australia's 556.

What's the story Former Indian batter and head coach Rahul Dravid recently reflected on a historic partnership with VVS Laxman. It was during the 2003/04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. The discussion was part of an exclusive interview with Star Sports as everyone looks forward to the 2nd Test between Australia and India in Adelaide in this year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It will be a pink-ball affair at this venue this time.

Dravid's reflections on the 2003 Test series

Dravid recalled the 2003 Test series, where Australia had scored a mind-boggling 556 runs in just over a day. He walked in when India was in a precarious position of 85/4, with Laxman joining him soon. "I was thinking, 'I've got the captain run out. I better do something meaningful.' It was totally my mistake getting Saurav (Ganguly) run out," Dravid admitted during his interview with Star Sports.

Dravid and Laxman's crucial partnership

Despite the initial setback, Dravid and Laxman went on to stitch a crucial 303-run partnership. This was a major boost for India from a precarious 85/4. In reply to Australia's first innings score of 556, India scored a commendable 523, thanks to Dravid's brilliant 233 and Laxman's solid 148-run contribution.

Dravid highlights synergy with Laxman

Dravid emphasized on the unique understanding he had with Laxman on the field. "The thing with Laxman and me is that we had batted together a couple of really big partnerships before that," he said. He further added how conditions became more conducive as their partnership progressed, "As the partnership grew, the wicket was a pretty good one to bat on, the ball got a bit softer, and runs started flowing a lot easier."

India's historic victory in 2003 Test series

India scripted a historic four-wicket win in the 2003 Test series, with Dravid remaining unbeaten on 72 in the second innings. India chased down 230 to win the match. Laxman also contributed significantly by scoring a quickfire 32 off just 34 deliveries in the second innings. The win underlined their successful partnership and the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming difficult match conditions.