Presenting the highest successful run-chases in SMAT history

What's the story Team Mumbai created a new record by successfully chasing down the highest-ever target in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. The team achieved the 230-run target against Andhra in Hyderabad on Thursday, making it to the knockout stage of the tournament. The victory also saw Mumbai topping Group E, while simultaneously knocking Kerala out of the qualification race. Here we look at the highest successful chases in SMAT history.

230 - by Mumbai v Andhra, 2024*

Ajinkya Rahane was instrumental in Mumbai's historic chase, scoring a brilliant 95. He opened alongside Prithvi Shaw (34) as the duo added 51 runs in just 4 overs. The former also found support from skipper Shreyas Iyer (25) and Shivam Dube (34) as Mumbai prevailed with three balls to spare. Despite losing a flurry of wickets toward the end of their innings, Mumbai (233/6) clinched the win courtesy of Suryansh Shedge's unbeaten 26 off just seven balls.

227 - by Pondicherry v Andhra, 2021

Stunning knocks from Sheldon Jackson (106*) and Paras Dogra (51) helped Pondicherry chase down a record target of 227 set by Andhra in the 2021 SMAT clash in Mumbai. Dogra set the chase on course, dominating the 98-run partnership with Jackson before being dismissed. Though Jackson did not get any substantial support thereafter, he held one end and slammed his maiden T20 hundred. His brilliance meant Pondicherry won in 19.2 overs, by four wickets.

222 - by Baroda v Tamil Nadu, 2024

Baroda is the only other team to successfully accomplish a 220-plus target in SMAT history. They accomplished the milestone a few days back against Tamil Nadu in Indore. Chasing 222, Baroda started aggressively but lost wickets at regular intervals. Hardik Pandya then came to the side's rescue. His explosive knock of 69 runs off just 30 balls put Tamil Nadu on the backfoot as Baroda (222/7) crossed the line on the final ball.