Ajinkya Rahane, opening for Mumbai, scored a remarkable 95 runs off 54 balls in the SMAT 2025, boosting his total to 250 runs this season.

His performance, which included four sixes and nine fours, helped him achieve his career-best SMAT score and his 46th fifty in T20 cricket.

Post this, Rahane was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rahane starred in Mumbai's win in SMAT (Photo credit: X/@ajinkyarahane88)

Ajinkya Rahane slams 95 versus Andhra in SMAT 2024/25: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:08 pm Dec 05, 202409:08 pm

What's the story Mumbai recorded a superb 230-run chase against Andhra in a crucial Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 season match on Thursday. Andhra posted a fine score of 229/4 in 20 overs. In response, Mumbai scored 233/6 with two balls to spare. Ajinkya Rahane was sensational for Mumbai, scoring 95 runs. Mumbai were 200/6 at one stage before Suryansh Shedge (30*) spoiled Andhra's party. Here's more.

Knock

Rahane adds three fifty-plus stands

Rahane opened for Mumbai alongside Prithvi Shaw. The two openers added 51 runs in just 4 overs with Shaw (34) departing in the final ball of the 4th over. Rahane found support from skipper Shreyas Iyer (25) and the two added 55 runs. After Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal (144/3), Rahane and Shivam Dube (34) added 54 runs before both players departed (198/5).

Information

Rahane strikes at 175.93

Rahane faced 54 balls for his knock of 95. He slammed four sixes and nine fours, striking at 175.93. CV Stephen, who managed to take four wickets, got Rahane in the 18th over.

Runs

Rahane has been in top form in SMAT 2024/25

Rahane's 95 takes him to a tally of 250 runs in the ongoing SMAT campaign. In six matches (5 innings), Rahane owns three fifties. Rahane's scores this season are 13, 52, 68, 22 and 95. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahane has raced to 1,219 runs overall in SMAT at 25.39. He clocked his career-best SMAT score. He smashed his 10th fifty (SR: 124.51).

Information

Rahane registers his 46th fifty in T20s, surpasses 150 sixes

Rahane hammered his 46th fifty in T20 cricket. He also owns two tons. He has raced to 6,633 runs at 29.09. His strike rate reads 122.83. Notably, he has surpassed 150 T20 sixes (152).

IPL

KKR bought Rahane at the 2025 IPL mega auction

Champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought former player Rahane in the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rahane had set his base price at ₹1.5 crore. He was bought during the latter stages of the IPL auction on November 26. He was bought for his base price. Rahane was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.

Twitter Post

Mumbai down Andhra

Record

Record chase for Mumbai: Have a look

Mumbai recorded the highest chase in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As per The Indian Express, Mumbai broke the previous record of a 227-run chase by Pondicherry against Andhra in 2021. Baroda are the only other side to chase down a 220-plus target, achieving the feat during a 222-run chase against Tamil Nadu in Indore during this season.