South African cricketer, Temba Bavuma, scored his third consecutive 50-plus run against Sri Lanka, despite the team's shaky start.

Bavuma, playing his 61st match, has now accumulated 3,363 runs from 104 innings.

However, his impressive performance was cut short by a short ball from Asitha Fernando, ending his run at 50.

This marks Bavuma's 23rd fifty in Tests and his 52nd in First-Class cricket.

Bavuma managed a classy 78 from 109 deliveries (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Temba Bavuma slams 3rd successive 50-plus score versus Sri Lanka

By Rajdeep Saha 06:49 pm Dec 05, 202406:49 pm

What's the story Temba Bavuma is in top form and the South African Test skipper hammered a solid 78 runs on Day 1 of the 2nd encounter against Sri Lanka at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Bavuma, who hit 70 and 113 in the first Test, followed it up with a classy 78 from 109 deliveries. He smashed a six and 8 fours. Here's more.

Bavuma steadies SA's ship before throwing his wicket away

South Africa were reduced to 43/3 by Sri Lanka before Bavuma walked in. He steadied the ship alongside Ryan Rickelton and added 133 runs for the 4th wicket. Bavuma played with a lot of confidence and was hardly tested by the Lankans. However, at the stroke of tea, Bavuma threw his wicket away. Asitha Fernando dismissed Bavuma with a short ball.

A short ball ends Bavuma's stay

Asitha bowled a short ball angled down leg. Bavuma's eyes lit up and he went for the hook instinctively. However, the ball hit him on the glove with Kusal Mendis completing the catch behind.

23rd fifty from Bavuma's blade

Playing his 61st match, Bavuma has raced to 3,363 runs at 36.95 from 104 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. He registered his 23rd fifty in Tests (100s: 3). Versus Sri Lanka, Bavuma owns 521 runs from 11 matches at 28.94. This was his 4th fifty against Sri Lanka (100s: 1). In 34 home matches (55 innings), Bavuma owns 1,904 runs at 42.31.

52nd fifty in FC cricket

Playing his 173rd match in First-Class cricket, Bavuma owns 9,736 runs at 37-plus. He clocked his 52nd fifty in FC cricket. He also owns 17 tons in the longest format of the game.