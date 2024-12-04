Vinod Kambli's health sparks concern after Sachin Tendulkar meets him
Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has raised concerns among fans after his latest public appearance. The ex-cricketer was spotted at a memorial unveiling ceremony of Ramakant Achrekar, the legendary coach, in Mumbai, where his former teammate and old friend Sachin Tendulkar met him. A video of their reunion has since gone viral on social media, with many speculating about Kambli's health, given his frail appearance.
Kambli's health struggles: A history of heart problems and depression
Kambli has been fighting health issues for a long time. He has spoken candidly about his battle with heart issues and depression in the past. His journey has been one of hospitalizations and medical interventions. Despite a string of medical conditions in the early 2010s, Kambli's health appeared to have improved until this latest video emerged, hinting at a possible relapse.
Recent video raises concerns about Kambli's health
A few months back, a video of Kambli struggling to walk had gone viral on social media. This had raised concerns among fans regarding his health. However, the former cricketer had soon put the fears to rest by saying that he was doing fine. The latest video of him with Tendulkar has once again raised these concerns, owing to his frail appearance.
Kambli suffered heart attack in 2013
Kambli has earlier made headlines for being under the influence of alchohol. In 2013, he reportedly suffered a heart attack before undergoing angioplasty to address two blocked arteries.
A look at his international career
Kambli, who shone in the Indian domestic circuit alongside Tendulkar, made a decent start to his international career. However, he was sidelined following the 2000 Champions Trophy. The left-hander debuted in an ODI against Pakistan in October 1991. In 104 ODIs, he accumulated 2,477 at 32.59 (50s: 14, 100s: 2). Kambli played 17 Tests and scored 1,084 runs at 54.2 (50s: 3, 100s: 4).