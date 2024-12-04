Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's health is causing concern after a video of him looking frail went viral.

Kambli, who has a history of heart issues and depression, had previously reassured fans about his health after a video of him struggling to walk had circulated.

Despite a successful cricket career, his health has been a constant battle, with a heart attack in 2013 leading to angioplasty for two blocked arteries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The ex-cricketer was spotted at a memorial unveiling ceremony of Ramakant Achrekar

Vinod Kambli's health sparks concern after Sachin Tendulkar meets him

By Parth Dhall 11:00 am Dec 04, 202411:00 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has raised concerns among fans after his latest public appearance. The ex-cricketer was spotted at a memorial unveiling ceremony of Ramakant Achrekar, the legendary coach, in Mumbai, where his former teammate and old friend Sachin Tendulkar met him. A video of their reunion has since gone viral on social media, with many speculating about Kambli's health, given his frail appearance.

Health battles

Kambli's health struggles: A history of heart problems and depression

Kambli has been fighting health issues for a long time. He has spoken candidly about his battle with heart issues and depression in the past. His journey has been one of hospitalizations and medical interventions. Despite a string of medical conditions in the early 2010s, Kambli's health appeared to have improved until this latest video emerged, hinting at a possible relapse.

Speculations

Recent video raises concerns about Kambli's health

A few months back, a video of Kambli struggling to walk had gone viral on social media. This had raised concerns among fans regarding his health. However, the former cricketer had soon put the fears to rest by saying that he was doing fine. The latest video of him with Tendulkar has once again raised these concerns, owing to his frail appearance.

Information

Kambli suffered heart attack in 2013

Kambli has earlier made headlines for being under the influence of alchohol. In 2013, he reportedly suffered a heart attack before undergoing angioplasty to address two blocked arteries.

Career

A look at his international career

Kambli, who shone in the Indian domestic circuit alongside Tendulkar, made a decent start to his international career. However, he was sidelined following the 2000 Champions Trophy. The left-hander debuted in an ODI against Pakistan in October 1991. In 104 ODIs, he accumulated 2,477 at 32.59 (50s: 14, 100s: 2). Kambli played 17 Tests and scored 1,084 runs at 54.2 (50s: 3, 100s: 4).