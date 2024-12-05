Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, India dominated T20Is, winning 24 out of 26 matches, the highest win rate for any team in a year.

They also scored a record-breaking seven centuries and nine 200-plus totals.

The year ended with India's historic unbeaten run to their second T20 World Cup title.

India won the 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup

Year-ender: 24 wins in 26 matches; India's dominance in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 06:28 pm Dec 05, 202406:28 pm

What's the story India emerged as the best T20I side in 2024, a year that saw the Men in Blue clinch their second ICC T20 World Cup title. The transition from senior players to young guns resulted in bigger and historic victories. India won the most T20Is among Full-Member nations this year, bagging a win percentage of 92.31. Have a look at their incredible numbers.

Stats

India won 24 T20Is in 2024

India won 24 of their 26 T20Is in 2024, including two Super-Over wins (against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka). Their only two defeats this year came to Zimbabwe and South Africa. No other side won more than 18 T20Is this year. Japan (18), Australia (17), and Hong Kong (16) follow India in this regard. India had a run-rate of 9.55 per over this year.

Information

Highest win percentage for a team in a calendar year

As per ESPNcricinfo, India's win percentage of 92.31 is the highest for any team in a calendar year in men's T20Is. They went past Pakistan, who recorded a win percentage of 89.47 in 2018. They won 17 of their 19 T20Is that year.

Centuries

Centuries galore for Team India

As many as seven centuries were scored for Team India in T20Is this year. These are the most tons by any team in a calendar year. Sanju Samson (3), Tilak Varma (2), Rohit Sharma (1), and Abhishek Sharma (1) were India's centurions. Notably, the Indian team saw five centuries in the format last year.

Total

A record-breaking total in T20Is

In October, India broke the record for the highest team total by a Full-Member nation in T20Is. They hammered 297/6 in a record-breaking innings against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. A month later, India registered their highest-ever T20I total overseas, racking up 283/1 against South Africa in Johannesburg. Before October, India's previous-highest T20I total was 244/4 that came in 2016 against the West Indies in Lauderhill.

T20 WC

India's historic T20 World Cup title

The year 2024 ended India's wait for a second T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue, led By Rohit, lifted the trophy after beating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados. They successfully defended 176, acing the death overs. India became the third side to claim multiple T20 WC titles. They also became the first side to win the tournament unbeaten.

Numbers

Other notable numbers

India recorded as many as nine 200-plus totals this year, the most by a side in a calendar year (T20s). As per ESPNcricinfo, India won a total of three T20Is by a margin of 100-plus runs in 2024. India bowled out their opponents in 10 of their 26 T20Is this year. As many as 11 batters scored 200-plus T20I runs for India in 2024.