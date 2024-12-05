Summarize Simplifying... In short As the F1 season reaches its climax at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, McLaren and Ferrari are in a tight race for the Constructors' Championship.

McLaren, leading by 21 points, could secure their first title since 1998, while Ferrari aims to end their drought since 2008.

The stakes are high, not just for prestige, but also for a significant share of F1's prize fund.

The final race will be a strategic battle, with McLaren needing to score 24 points and Ferrari 22 points to keep their championship hopes alive. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

McLaren top the 2024 Constructor Standings (Image Source: X/@McLarenF1)

Abu Dhabi GP: McLaren, Ferrari vie for F1 Constructors' Championship

By Rajdeep Saha 06:28 pm Dec 05, 202406:28 pm

What's the story The 2024 Formula 1 (F1) season will end with a mouth-watering McLaren vs Scuderia Ferrari showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The two teams are engaged in a fierce battle for the coveted Constructors' Championship title. Despite Red Bull Racing's early dominance, a surprising dip in performance has opened up opportunities for both McLaren and Ferrari to take the championship. Here's more.

Championship standings

McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points ahead of final race

McLaren enjoy a 21-point lead over Scuderia Ferrari as they approach the season's final race. The Woking-based team is well-poised to secure its ninth F1 constructors' title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, Ferrari is not far behind and could spoil McLaren's championship dreams. McLaren own 648 points in the 2024 Constructor Standings. Ferrari are next with a total of 619 points. Red Bull Racing follow suit with 581 points and are likely to finish third.

Historical context

Both teams aim to end their title drought

The upcoming race has a lot of historical significance for both teams. McLaren last won the Constructors' Championship in 1998, while Ferrari's last victory came in 2008. This year's championship is an opportunity for either team to end their long wait for title success.

Financial stakes

The financial implications of the Constructors' Championship

As per Sky Sports, the Constructors' Championship has huge financial implications as it decides how the huge prize fund of F1 is distributed. The fund is 50% of F1's commercial rights revenue for the season. After deducting certain bonuses, the rest is shared among all 10 teams. The championship team gets an estimated 14% of this fund, making the title race not just a matter of prestige but a huge financial boon.

Winning formula

McLaren's strategy for securing the championship

For McLaren to clinch the F1 Constructors' Championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri must score 24 points or more. If Ferrari fail to win the race, McLaren only need to score 13 points. A top-four finish for both McLaren cars or a win by either car would also seal the title for them.

Ferrari's strategy

Ferrari's path to championship victory

On the other hand, Ferrari need to score at least 22 points to keep their title hopes alive. This would most probably mean Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz winning the race, with the other driver also finishing on the podium. The season's final race promises to be high on stakes and competition as both teams battle it out for the top spot in the Constructors' Championship.