In his 269th T20 match, cricketer Axar Patel achieved a milestone of 3,000 runs, contributing significantly to Gujarat's victory over Karnataka.

Patel's performance included his 8th T20 fifty, bringing his total to 3,051 runs, and he also claimed two wickets.

His career stats now boast 210 fours, 142 sixes, and 233 wickets.

Gujarat skipper Axar Patel was at his best against Karnataka in a crucial Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 contest (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Axar Patel completes 3,000 runs in T20s: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:25 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Gujarat skipper Axar Patel was at his best against Karnataka in a crucial Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 contest on Thursday. The southpaw hit an unbeaten 56 runs from just 20 balls (SR: 280) as Gujarat posted 251/5 in 20 overs. Axar's knock was laced with six sixes and two fours. Notably, the all-rounder has now gone past 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.

All-round show

Axar's all-round show helps Gujarat win

Axar arrived when his side was 150/2 in 13.4 overs. It was Axar's brilliance thereafter which helped Gujarat surpass 250. Axar maximized in the 20th over and hit the desired boundaries. And then with the ball, the left-arm pacer was instrumental, claiming 2/22 from his 4 overs. Karnataka folded for 203 runs and lost the contest by 48 runs.

Information

24 runs from Axar's blade in the final over

Axar smashed 24 runs in the final over, including three sixes and a four. Further, Axar took just 18 balls to complete his fifty.

Numbers

8th T20 fifty for Axar

Playing his 269th T20, Axar has raced to 3,051 runs at 23.65 from 194 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 8th fifty in T20s. He owns 210 fours and 142 sixes, striking at 132-plus. In 47 SMAT matches, Axar has scored 846 runs at 32.53 (50s: 4). With the ball, Axar has raced to 233 scalps at 27.42. He has 36 SMAT wickets.

