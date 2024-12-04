Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh clinched a historic Test cricket victory against the West Indies, their first in 15 years, thanks to Jaker Ali's crucial 91-run knock and Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul.

Bangladesh secure first Test win in WI in 15 years

What's the story In a historic feat, Bangladesh beat the West Indies in the 2nd Test match, marking their first victory on Caribbean soil in 15 years. The visitors sealed the win on Day 4 at Sabina Park in Jamaica, leveling the two-match series at 1-1. Jaker Ali and Taijul Islam's brilliant performances helped the Bangladeshi team achieve this landmark win. Islam took a fifer as WI failed to chase down 287.

Summary

A look at match summary

Bangladesh racked up 164 after electing to bat first. Shadman Islam scored 64, while Jayden Seales took a four-wicket haul and bowled an economical spell. In response, the Caribbeans were bowled out for 146. Keacy Carty scored 40, with Nahid Rana taking a fifer. Jaker Ali's 91 then powered Bangladesh to 268. However, the Caribbeans perished for 185.

Key performance

Jaker Ali's pivotal performance in 2nd innings

Jaker Ali played a pivotal knock in the second innings, scoring 91 runs and giving the West Indies a daunting target of 287. Despite being peppered with bouncers and getting lucky with a near-miss pull shot, Ali stayed strong at the crease. His tactical change to play outside off-stump worked wonders, as he hit two sixes off Alzarri Joseph's short balls in an 18-run over.

Innings conclusion

Ali's innings ends, setting stage for West Indies chase

Ali's brilliant innings ended when he was caught out at deep mid-wicket. He fell nine runs short of his ton. However, despite this, his performance had paved the way for a difficult chase for the West Indies. The home side now had to chase a target of 287 runs, after Bangladesh's total of 268.

Match-winning performance

Taijul Islam dismantles West Indies batting order

As the West Indies started their chase, Taijul Islam stood up for Bangladesh. The left-arm spinner took five wickets for 50 runs, and in the process, broke the back of the West Indian batting line-up. His performance was instrumental in Bangladesh's historic win. Despite a 35-run partnership between Kavem Hodge and Kraigg Brathwaite which threatened Bangladesh's lead, Islam's bowling prowess was too much for the home side to handle.

Seales

Second-lowest economy rate for WI in a Test innings

In the first innings, WI's Seales bowled 15.5 overs, giving away just five runs, and bowled 10 maiden overs. His final figures read an impressive 15.5-10-5-4, making it the best economy rate (0.31) in a men's Test since 1978 (minimum 10 overs bowled). As per Cricbuzz, the previous record was held by India's Umesh Yadav (0.42) against South Africa in 2015.

Rana

Maiden Test fifer for Rana

Nahid Rana's maiden Test five-wicket haul put Bangladesh in a dominating position. Rana returned with figures of five for 61, while his fellow bowlers Hasan Mahmud (2/19), Taskin Ahmed (1/10), Taijul Islam (1/36), and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/16) complimented him well. Rana's 6/61 are now also his best figures in First-Class cricket. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in Bangladesh whites.

Victory sealed

Bangladesh seal historic victory with 101-run margin

The West Indies's resistance fell apart as their last five batters departed for just 29 runs, ending with a score of 185. This collapse helped Bangladesh seal their historic win by a margin of 101 runs. As mentioned, this was Bangladesh's first Test win in the Caribbean after 15 years. Their last such win came in 2009 at St George's. Notably, Bangladesh have won only three Tests in the nation.