Marco Jansen took 11 wickets (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa move to 2nd spot in WTC 2023-25 standings

By Rajdeep Saha 06:20 pm Nov 30, 202406:20 pm

What's the story South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 233 runs in the first of two Tests in Durban. The win was primarily set up by Marco Jansen's brilliant show, who claimed 11 scalps in the match. SA managed 191 in the first innings before SL folded for 42. In their 2nd innings, SA posted 366/5d. In response, SL offered some resistance before perishing for 282. The win sees South Africa get to the 2nd spot in the ICC World Test Championship table.

Rankings shift

South Africa's victory boosts their position in WTC table

As mentioned, SA have moved to second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table. SA have played nine matches (W5, D3, L1). They own 64 points and have a points percentage of 59.26. India lead the standings with a PCT of 61.11. On the other hand, Australia have dropped to third. The Aussies have a PCT of 57.69. Sri Lanka have slipped to 5th. They have a PCT of 50.

Game changer

Maharaj's strike shifts momentum in South Africa's favor

Sri Lanka were set a mammoth target of 516 runs. The Lankans were 103/5 at stumps on Day 3. Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva showed a lot of resilience with a strong partnership. Keshav Maharaj's dismissal of the Sri Lankan duo just before lunch, tilted the momentum back toward South Africa. Chandimal continued his resistance, scoring 83 off 174 deliveries and becoming the top-scorer of Sri Lanka's second innings.

Key contributors

Bavuma and Stubbs lay foundation for South Africa's win

The foundation of South Africa's win was built by skipper Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs. Bavuma scored 70 and 113 across the two innings while Stubbs also registered a century in the second innings. Their batting exploits, along with Jansen's seven-wicket haul in the first innings, handed South Africa a massive upper hand against Sri Lanka.