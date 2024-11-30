Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Test match, South Africa dominated Sri Lanka, with standout performances from Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa thrashed visitors Sri Lanka (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

All-round South Africa blow Sri Lanka away in Durban Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:28 pm Nov 30, 202405:28 pm

What's the story South Africa thrashed visitors Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series. The Proteas humbled Sri Lanka at Kingsmead, Durban. Day 4 of the contest saw South Africa win the match. SA managed 191 in the first innings before SL folded for 42. In their 2nd innings, SA posted 366/5d. In response, SL offered some resistance before perishing for 282.

1st innings

SA manage 191 in the first innings

South Africa scored 80/4 in difficult conditions on rain-hit Day 1. Temba Bavuma's 70 helped the hosts get to 191. Notably, he was handed two lives on Day 1 and he made the Lankans pay. Keshav Maharaj (24) and Kagiso Rabada (15) added valuable runs down the order. For SL, Asitha Fernando (3/33) and Lahiru Kumara (3/70) were the pick of the bowlers.

2nd innings

Sri Lanka post their lowest score in Test cricket

SL posted their lowest total in Tests, being bowled out for just 42 runs. Before this, their lowest team total was 71 against Pakistan, Kandy, 1994. Their 42/10 became the lowest team total against South Africa in Tests and also the lowest total at Kingsmead, Durban. Marco Jansen was sensational for the hosts, taking 7/13. Kamindu Mendis was SL's top scorer with 13 runs.

3rd innings

SA post a mammoth 366/5d in 3rd innings

After having gained a mammoth lead, SA piled more misery on the visiting side. Riding on centuries from Tristan Stubbs and Bavuma, SA went on to post 366/5d. Stubbs scored a solid 122 runs from 221 balls. Bavuma hit a gritty 113 from 228 balls. The two batters added a 249-run stand of the 4th wicket. SA set SL a target of 516 runs.

4th innings

How did SL perform during the run-chase?

Sri Lanka were in all sorts of trouble, finishing Day 3 on 103/5 at stumps. On Day 4, Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva offered a rearguard effort to make sure only one wicket fell in the morning session. Notably, each ball was played on its merit. After Dhananjaya's dismissal, Chandimal and Kusal Mendis added quality runs before SA hit back and ended matters.

Bavuma

Bavuma shines for SA with solid knocks

Bavuma fought valiantly with a 70-run knock in the first innings. It was his 22nd fifty in Tests. In the third innings, Bavuma brought up a fine century, scoring 113 runs. He slammed nine fours. This was his 3rd Test ton. He owns 3,285 runs in Tests at 36.50. Versus Sri Lanka, this was his maiden century. He also owns three fifties at 26-plus.

Do you know?

Bavuma becomes 3rd SA skipper with this feat

As per Cricbuzz, Bavuma is now the third South African captain to hammer a Test ton against Sri Lanka after 111 - Shaun Pollock, Centurion, 2001 and 139* - Hashim Amla, Colombo, 2014.

Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs hammers his 2nd century in Tests

South African batter Stubbs floored Sri Lanka in the third innings of the first Test match. Playing his 6th Test, Stubbs has raced past 400 runs (439) at an average of 43.90. He has registered his 2nd Test century (50s: 1). He scored 16 runs in the first innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stubbs has surpassed 1,600 runs in FC cricket.

Jansen

Jansen rattles SL with 7/13

Jansen claimed 7/13 in just 6.5 overs (1 maiden) in Sri Lanka's score of 42. This was his 2nd fifer in Tests. It's also his career-best figures. Jansen owns the 2nd-best bowling figures in South Africa vs Sri Lanka Tests after Keshav Maharaj (9/129 - Colombo, 2018). Jansen also posted the third-best bowling figures by a South Africa pacer at home.

Do you know?

Best bowling fugures by a pacer in Durban

Jansen now owns the best bowling figures in an innings by a pacer at Kingsmead, Durban. He broke the record of George Bissett (7/29 vs ENG, 1928). Overall, he has the 2nd-best bowling figures here after spinner Hugh Joseph Tayfield.

Wickets

Jansen finishes the match with 11 wickets

In the 4th innings, Jansen was South Africa's star. He produced a spell worth 4/73 in 21.4 overs. He finished the Test with 11 scalps. Jansen has raced to 60 scalps in Test cricket. He averages 20.05 from 14 matches. He has produced his best match figures worth 11/86. Against the Lankans, this was his maiden Test.

Rabada vs Dimuth

Rabada has dismissed Karunaratne six times in Tests

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada got the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne twice in this match. Rabada has dismissed Karunaratne six times in Test cricket across 13 innings. The batter owns 146 runs from 265 deliveries off Rabada. Karunaratne averages 24.33 and his strike rate is 55.09. He has faced 198 dot balls in addition to hitting 20 fours.

DDS

Dhananjaya de Silva slams his 18th fifty in Tests

Playing his 60th Test, Dhananjaya owns 3,947 runs at 40.27. His 59 was laced with nine fours and a six. He consumed 81 balls. Notably, he scored 7 runs from 12 balls in the second innings as Sri Lanka faltered for 42. As mentioned, this was the batter's 18th fifty in Tests (100s: 12). He owns 440 runs versus SA at 29.33 (50s: 3).

Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal slams his 30th fifty in Test cricket

Chandimal, who was dismissed for a duck in SL's first innings, managed 83 runs from 174 balls. He slammed 12 fours. The star batter has raced to 5,946 runs from 85 matches at 43.40. He registered his 30th fifty (100s: 16). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 matches against South Africa, Chandimal has managed 433 runs at 27.06. He hit his 4th fifty versus SA.

Durban

Notable records made in the match

As per Cricbuzz, Jansen now owns the 2nd-best match figures in Durban after Clarrie Grimmett vs SA in 1936 (13/173). Meanwhile, this is now the second-best match figures for SA vs SL, Test matches after Keshav Maharaj (12/283) in Colombo SSC, 2018. South Africa posted their 2nd-biggest wins against SL in Tests (by runs) after 282 runs in Cape Town, 2017.