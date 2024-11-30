Summarize Simplifying... In short The Jacksonville Jaguars, an NFL team based in Florida, made their debut in 1995 and initially found success, reaching the playoffs from 1996-1999.

However, despite a promising start and a few high points, they've struggled since 2000 with only four playoff appearances and have never played in a Super Bowl.

Owned by Shahid Khan since 2012, the Jaguars have an all-time regular-season record of 200-278 and an 8-8 playoff record across 30 seasons. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 1993, the Jaguars were announced as the 30th franchise in the NFL (Image credit: X/@Jaguars)

#ThisDayThatYear: Jacksonville Jaguars become NFL's 30th franchise in 1993

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:58 pm Nov 30, 202404:58 pm

What's the story On November 30, 1993, Jacksonville stunned the sports world by becoming the NFL's 30th franchise. This historic moment marked the culmination of the city's relentless efforts to join the league, beating out other strong contenders. The announcement forever changed Jacksonville's sports landscape, bringing the Jaguars to life and creating a legacy that continues to thrive in the NFL's competitive arena.

1995 season

1995 season recap: The Jaguars' first season in the NFL

The 1995 season marked the Jaguars' debut in the NFL and their first under head coach Tom Coughlin. While the team finished with a 4-12 record and missed the playoffs, they closed the season on a high, securing a thrilling 24-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns on December 24. This win highlighted the team's potential as they embarked on their journey in professional football.

1995-2024

The Jaguars' journey in the NFL so far

The Jaguars competed in the AFC Central until moving to the AFC South in 2002. Owned by Shahid Khan since 2012, the team found early success, making the playoffs from 1996-1999, winning two division titles, and reaching two AFC Championships. Despite this, they've struggled since 2000, with only four playoff appearances, and remain one of four teams never to play in a Super Bowl.

History and creation

History behind the team and its creation

The Jacksonville Jaguars, founded in 1995 alongside the Carolina Panthers, are based in Jacksonville, Florida, competing in the AFC South (since 2002). Awarded on November 30, 1993, Jacksonville's bid defied expectations, beating larger markets like St. Louis. As of 2024, the Jaguars hold an all-time regular-season record of 200-278 and an 8-8 playoff record across 30 seasons.