Year-ender 2024: Records India scripted with T20 World Cup title
The year 2024 ended India's wait for a second ICC T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue, led By Rohit Sharma, lifted the trophy after beating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados. They successfully defended 176, acing the death overs. Rohit became the second Indian captain to win the T20 World Cup. Here are the records India scripted after the win.
Third side to win multiple T20 WC titles
As mentioned, India won their second T20 World title. They won the inaugural T20 WC edition (2007) under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. As per ESPNcricinfo, India became the third side to claim multiple such titles. West Indies (2012 and 2016) and England (2010 and 2022) are the only other sides to have won the cup twice.
Winning a T20 World Cup unbeaten
Despite the low-scoring games, India maintained their dominance throughout the 2024 T20 World Cup. They beat Ireland, Pakistan, USA, Canada, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Australia, England (semi-final), and South Africa (final) to win the tournament. With this, India became the first side to win the men's T20 World Cup without losing a match. Their unbeaten streak of eight matches is also a record.
First Indian with two T20 WC titles
Rohit, who led India in this historic campaign, became the first Indian to win multiple T20 World Cup titles. He won his first with the Dhoni-led side in 2007. Notably, all other players with multiple T20 WC titles are West Indians. The list includes Daren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Dwayne Bravo, Samuel Badree, Andre Russell, and Denesh Ramdin.
Oldest captain with this feat
At 37 years and 60 days, Rohit became the oldest captain to win a T20 World Cup title. According to ESPNcricinfo, he is also the second-oldest captain to win an ICC tournament final.
Virat Kohli entered record books
Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match after the final as he scored a match-winning fifty. It was his eighth such award in T20 World Cups, with no other player getting more than five. Kohli also became the second player to win finals of all three ICC white-ball events (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy).