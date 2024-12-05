Summarize Simplifying... In short In a nail-biting game, the Dolphins, led by Marino's 343-yard throw and two touchdowns, edged out the Falcons 21-20.

This victory not only boosted their playoff chances but also marked Marino's record-breaking 67th game of throwing over 300 yards.

Despite Marino's impressive record, he ranks 10th in the list of QBs with the most 300-yard games, topped by Brees with 123 games.

#ThisDayThatYear in 1995, Dolphins' Marino sets NFL record for most 300-yard games (Image credit: X/@FinsXtra)

#ThisDayThatYear: Dolphins' Marino sets NFL record for most 300-yard games

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:51 pm Dec 05, 202404:51 pm

What's the story On December 05, 1995, Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino set an NFL record for the most 300-yard passing games, with his 52nd 300-yard game of his career. Notably, Marino broke Dan Fouts' record. Marino's remarkable achievement came in a comeback 21-120 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. In this article, we celebrate Marino's iconic record and reflect on his lasting impact on the game.

Game recap

Miami register comeback win as Marino sets NFL record

In a thrilling matchup, the Dolphins defeated the Falcons 21-20 Marino led the Dolphins, throwing for 343 yards and two touchdowns, while Bernie Parmalee added a key rushing touchdown. The Falcons struggled offensively giving away their half-time lead. Miami's defense stepped up with key plays, securing the win and improving their playoff hopes. Meanwhile, Marino's record-breaking performance further solidified his legendary career.

300-yard games

Brief about the QB's career 300-yard games

In total Marino amassed 67 games in which he threw for 300 yards (three in the playoffs). His first 300-yarder came in a 38-35 loss vs the Buffalo Bills in 1983, while his last 300-yard game was against the NY Jets in 1999 which resulted in a loss. Overall, the Dolphins' record in Marino's 300-yard games read, 37-26 in the regular season.

1995 season

Recap of Marino's 1995 season

Marino started 14 games, throwing for 3,668 yards and 24 touchdowns. After a hip injury in Week 6, Marino missed two games, but the Dolphins made the playoffs with a 9-7 record. In the wildcard round, Marino threw for 432 yards, but the Dolphins couldn't overcome Buffalo's dominant rushing game and fell 37-22 despite a late surge in the fourth quarter.

Most 300-yard games

QBs with the most career 300-yard games

Brees leads with 123 career 300-yard games. Tom Brady follows closely with 113 such games and an impressive 109.6 passer rating, (the only second player to cross the 100-game mark). Meanwhile, Peyton Manning's efficiency shines with 93 games. Matt Ryan stands fourth with 76 games while Philip Rivers rounds out the top five with 73 300-yard games. Additionally, Marino stands 10th on this list.