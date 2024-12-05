Summarize Simplifying... In short Rookie NBA players McCain, Castle, Wells, Risacher, and Knecht are making waves this season.

NBA: Decoding Rookie of the Year frontrunners

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:49 pm Dec 05, 202404:49 pm

What's the story None of the last six players named Rookie of the Month in October/November sustained their momentum to win the NBA Rookie of the Year. Ja Morant was the last to do so in 2019-20. However, there's still time for current frontrunners and dark horses, like San Antonio's Stephon Castle, to make their mark. Here are the top five current Rookie Of the Year frontrunners.

#1

Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers

With averages of 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, McCain has been a bright spot in Philadelphia's 5-15 start, earning Rookie of the Month honors. However, his usage has sparked debate among Sixers fans, as some feel coach Nick Nurse has reduced his minutes and productivity since Paul George's return. McCain managed 24 points and seven rebounds in the last game vs Orlando.

#2

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

With season stats of 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, Castle continues to make an impact despite shooting struggles, including 31.4% last week. He shot 5-of-14 to lead Spurs starters with 16 points in a Group Play loss to Phoenix. His defensive presence remains a standout, earning praise from Utah coach Will Hardy, who noted, "He's a really physical player for a rookie."

#3

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, Wells has emerged as a standout rookie, becoming the first Memphis player to win Rookie of the Month since Morant's Kia ROY campaign. Despite Marcus Smart's return from injury, Wells has retained his starting role, benefiting from Smart's mentorship and confidence. He played a key part in Memphis' 3-1 week, finishing with an impressive plus-6.0 rating.

#4

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

The top pick in the draft is making his presence felt while averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists this season. He has scored 11 or more points in eight of his last 10 outings, including an impressive 13 straight in the second half against Cleveland last week. Even more notable is his defensive improvement, ranking third in the NBA since November 12.

#5

5. Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers

Despite a less-than-stellar shooting week at 40% overall and 33.3% from beyond the arc, Los Angeles Lakers remain optimistic about their rookie's potential. Lakers VP Rob Pelinka highlighted the bigger picture, telling ESPN, "We've chased the exact player he is—a movement shooter with athleticism." With season averages of 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, the No. 17 pick continues to show promise.