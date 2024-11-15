Summarize Simplifying... In short Victor Wembanyama had a record-breaking rookie season in 2023, becoming the first French player to win Rookie of the Year and the third Spur to do so.

He led all rookies with impressive stats and set records as the youngest to achieve certain milestones.

His performance earned him All-Defensive First Team honors, solidifying his place as a rising star in the NBA. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Spurs rookie Victor Webanyama had a stellar 2023 season, winning the ROTY award unanimously with some record breaking games (Image credit: X/@spurs)

NBA: Decoding Victor Wembanyama's 2023 rookie season in stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 11:02 pm Nov 15, 202411:02 pm

What's the story Victor Wembanyama, drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft, became the first French and second European player to achieve this. As the Spurs' third #1 pick in history, he met expectations, earning Rookie of the Year honors. Notably, he recently became the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points. Here, we explore his phenomenal debut season and historic achievements.

ROTY and records

Wembanyama's record-breaking season to his Rookie of the Year award

Wembanyama became the first French player to win Rookie of the Year and the third Spur to do so, following Tim Duncan and David Robinson. He led all rookies with 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.58 blocks per game. Wembanyama made history as the only NBA player with 1,500+ points, 700+ rebounds, 250+ assists, 250+ blocks, and 100+ three-pointers in a season.

Records

Other records by the rookie in the 2023 season

Wembanyama became the second rookie to lead the NBA in blocks (3.58 BPG, 254 total) with over 300 combined steals and blocks. He set records as the youngest to achieve 20/20, 5x5, and 40/20 games and became the first rookie with triple-doubles involving both assists and blocks in a season. Webanyama also became the first player to average 3.50 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.

Numbers

Rookie' 2023 season in numbers

Wembanyama's rookie year featured historic debuts, career highs, and records. He achieved 38 points with 10 rebounds in one game, a 40/20 performance, and became the youngest ever with 20 points and 20 rebounds. Wembanyama also led the NBA in blocks, recorded triple-doubles, and multiple five-by-fives. Unanimously named ROTY, he earned All-Defensive First Team honors and set benchmarks in scoring, and defense.