In 2017, the Rockets, led by MVP James Harden, had a historic NBA season, scoring the second-highest first-half points in a game and finishing with a franchise-best 65-17 record.

Despite Harden's impressive average of 30.4 points per game and the addition of Chris Paul, the team fell short in the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors.

#ThisDayThatYear: In 2017, Rockets score the second-highest first-half points in NBA history

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:26 pm Nov 16, 202401:26 pm

What's the story On November 16, 2017, the Houston Rockets scored a historic 90 points in the first half against the Phoenix Suns, marking the second-most points ever in an NBA first half. This explosive performance, led by James Harden's 23 second-quarter points, helped the Rockets secure a 146-116 win. We decode the game and the 2017 season for Harden and the Rockets.

Game recap

Rockets score 90 first-half points in rout of Suns

The Rockets dominated the Suns 142-116. Harden scored 23 of his 48 points in the second quarter, helping the Rockets put up 90 first-half points, the second-most in NBA history. Chris Paul returned after missing 14 games, contributing 11 points and 10 assists. Houston shot 61% in the first half setting a new benchmark for offensive power and improving to 8-1 on the road.

2017 season - Harden

Harden's 2017 season recap

In 2017, Harden managed averages of 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game (72 games). That season, he set numerous records, including scoring a career-high 60 points in a triple-double against Orlando Magic. Harden led the Rockets to a franchise-best 65-17 record and was named MVP. Despite a strong playoff performance, Houston was eliminated by Golden State in the Western Conference Finals.

2017 season - Rockets

Houston's 2017 season highlights

The 2017-18 Rockets had a historic season, finishing with a franchise-best 65-17 regular-season record and clinching the No. 1 seed. Acquiring Chris Paul from the Clippers in a 2017 trade bolstered the team. They advanced to the Western Conference Finals, defeating Minnesota and Utah in five games each, but were eliminated by the Warriors in seven games, missing 27 straight 3-pointers in Game 7.