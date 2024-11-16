Summarize Simplifying... In short In a unique 11-10 victory in 2008, the Steelers made NFL history by defeating the Chargers, thanks to Ben Roethlisberger's 308-yard throw and Willie Parker's 115-yard rush.

This win was a highlight of the Steelers' season, which ended with them clinching their sixth Super Bowl title.

Meanwhile, the Chargers also made history as the first 8-8 team to win their division and reach the playoffs after a 4-8 start. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear: In 2008, the Steelers beat the Chargers in a historic game with a 11-10 score for the first time in NFL history (Image credit: X/@steelers)

#ThisDayThatYear: Steelers make history with 11-10 win over Chargers (2008)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:10 pm Nov 16, 202401:10 pm

What's the story In a historic game on November 16, 2008, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the San Diego Chargers 11-10. This win marked the first time in NFL history that a game ended with such a score, spanning over 12,837 games. The unique scoreline highlighted a thrilling yet unusual victory for the Steelers. In this article, we detail the game and the 2008 season for both teams.

Game recap

Steelers edge past Chargers 11-10

In a historic 11-10 victory, the Steelers defeated the Chargers, marking the first such score in NFL history. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 308 yards, and Willie Parker rushed for 115 yards. The game was defined by Pittsburgh's defense, which held San Diego at bay throughout the game, sealing the victory and improving their record to 7-3.

2008 season - Steelers

Steelers' 2008 season and Super Bowl Championship win recap

The 2008 Steelers finished the regular season 12-4, claiming the AFC North title. Under coach Mike Tomlin, they defeated the Chargers and Ravens in the playoffs before capturing Super Bowl XLIII vs the Cardinals. The Steelers became the first NFL team with six Super Bowl titles. Linebacker James Harrison won Defensive Player of the Year as the defense led the league in multiple categories

2008 season - Chargers

Chargers' 2008 season highlights

The 2008 Chargers finished with an 8-8 regular season record but clinched the AFC West title. They upset the Colts 23-17 in the Wild Card round but were eliminated 35-24 by the Steelers in the divisional playoffs. The Chargers made history as the first 8-8 team to win their division and the first to start 4-8 and make the playoffs in a 16-game season.