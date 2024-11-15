Summarize Simplifying... In short LeBron James, with his season-high 44 points, surpassed Chamberlain to become the 5th highest scorer in NBA history.

His career stats are impressive, with averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game over 22 seasons.

His accolades include four championships, four NBA Finals MVP titles, and four MVP awards, making him a standout player in the league.

#ThisDayThatYear: Lebron James passed Wilt Chamberlain to becomes the 5th highest points scorer in NBA history (Image credit: X/@NBAcrazystats)

#ThisDayThatYear: LeBron surpasses Chamberlain for 5th on NBA scoring list

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:46 pm Nov 15, 202405:46 pm

What's the story LeBron James achieved a historic milestone on November 15, 2018, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time scoring list. While playing for the LA Lakers, James's achievement came during a 126-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, which took him to fifth in NBA career points. Notably, James is currently the NBA's all-time leading scorer. We decode the game and James' stellar career stats.

Game recap

Lakers top Trail Blazers, as James reaches another milestone

James scored a season-high 44 points, along with 10 rebounds and nine assists, leading the Lakers to a 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers. This game marked his ascent to fifth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, surpassing Chamberlain's 31,419 points with a three-point play late in the fourth quarter. James also added 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and 13-for-19 from the field.

Record

Top five all-time leading scorers in the NBA

As mentioned James leads the all-time scoring list with 40,741 points, and he is the only active player in the top five. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands second with 38,387 points. He is trailed by Karl Malone who has amassed 36,928 points. Kobe Bryant is the fourth player on the list with 33,643 points is followed by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan with 32,292 points.

2018 season

James and Lakers' 2018 season recap

In the 2018-19 season, the Lakers finished with a 37-45 record ending up 10th in the Western Conference and not qualifying for the playoffs for a franchise record six seasons. This was also the first time since 2005, that James missed the playoffs. James managed averages of 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game in his first season with the Lakers.

Career stats

James' stellar career numbers

Across 22 seasons in the NBA, James has amassed impressive numbers. In 1,503 regular season games, he averages 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Notably, he has started 1,501 of the 1,503 games he has played. He owns a shooting accuracy of 50.6% and a three-point percentage of 34.9. In the postseason, he has averages of 28.4/9.0/7.2 per game (287 games).

Achievements

Forward's career achievements and awards

With an extraordinary career, James has claimed four championships and four NBA Finals MVP titles (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), along with four MVP awards. A 20-time All-Star, he's earned three All-Star Game MVPs and a place on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. His accolades also include 13 All-NBA First Team honors, the 2008 scoring title, and the 2023 In-Season Tournament MVP.