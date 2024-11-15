#ThisDayThatYear: Lions end a 24-game road losing streak (2015)
On November 15, 2015, the Detroit Lions ended a 24-game losing streak on the road against the Green Bay Packers, clinching an 18-16 win. Matthew Stafford threw two touchdowns, helping Detroit secure its first win at Lambeau Field since 1991. The narrow victory marked the Lions snapping one of the NFL's longest-active losing streaks. We decode the game, the 2015 season, and Stafford's stats.
Lions end losing streak on the road defeating the Packers
Stafford led the Lions to an 18-16 victory over the Packers, snapping a 24-game road losing streak at Lambeau Field that dated back to 1991. Stafford threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Despite two missed extra points by kicker Matt Prater, he redeemed himself with two long field goals. Packers' Aaron Rodgers completed 35 passes for 333 yards, finding the end zone twice.
Lions' 2015 season recap
The 2015 Lions finished with a 7-9 record, placing third in the NFC North. After a disappointing 1-7 start, the team fired several key personnel, including Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, and General Manager Martin Mayhew. Despite early struggles, the Lions rebounded with a 6-2 record in the second half. A notable highlight was their first win at Lambeau Field against the Packers since 1991.
Matthew Stafford's 2015 season highlights
The 2015 season started slow for Stafford and the Lions, with a 0-5 record. However, Stafford bounced back with a 405-yard, 4-touchdown game in Week 6 and a 337-yard, 5-touchdown performance on Thanksgiving. He set records, including the fastest to 25,000 passing yards, and finished with 4,262 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in the 16 games he played.